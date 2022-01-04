Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Takes A Huge Setback

One of Gal Gadot’s core projects, ‘Wonder Woman 3’, would not be entering the filming stage till 2023 because of scheduling issues due to Gal’s packed schedule.

Even after ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ received polarizing reviews from critiques and the audience, the makers and production house have decided to continue the adventures of the fan-favourite Amazonian warrior to maximize profits ‘cause why not. Patty Jenkins will be helming the third instalment of Wonder Woman as well. But, to Wonder Woman’s fans dismay, the movie won’t be filming anytime soon let alone getting released due to scheduling issues.

Why we won’t be seeing Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman for quite some time

Patty Jenkins won’t be directing ‘Cleopatra’, to join as the producer

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 3’ and scheduling issues

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins were going to reunite in the ‘Cleopatra’ movie, Deadline’s Justin Kroll shared the word on Twitter that Patty Jenkins is no longer set to direct the historical epic. Instead, Jenkins will be taking up the role of a producer for the film. While this frees up the director’s schedule, Gadot’s is still packed. In 2022, Gadot will be filming her scenes as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live action ‘Snow White’.

One thing regarding Patty, while sources say Jenkins is expected to focus on development of WW3 now that she isn’t directing this, shooting is not expected to start till 2023 on WW3 at earliest given Gadot’s busy shooting schedule in 2022 that includes SNOW WHITE https://t.co/5s7Nk9iDMa — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) December 6, 2021

So, since it had also been reported that ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’, which is to be directed by Patty Jenkins, has been delayed indefinitely, and that Warner Bros. has announced that ‘Wonder Woman 3’ has been fast-tracked, it seemed as if ‘Wonder Woman 3’ would be next from Jenkins and Gadot; however, that apparently isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

Patty Jenkins ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Script

Interesting is the fact that Jenkins signed on for both the projects ‘Cleopatra’ and ‘Rogue Squadron’ prior to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ bombing big time and now following the film having been released, she’s basically off the two movies she signed on for. Regarding Star Wars, a previous report made it sound as if ‘Rogue Squadron’ isn’t going to happen, but the most recent report by Deadline, about Cleopatra getting a new director, did reveal that Jenkins is still set to direct Rogue Squadron.

Gal Gadot is Snowed Under the work!

Gal Gadot is so snowed under the work as she recently starred in Netflix’s biggest movie of all time along with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, ‘Red Notice’ (great movie), and her upcoming films include ‘Death on the Nile’, which has been set to release next year in February, and ‘Heart of Stone’ which is currently being filmed.

According to her IMDb, her next movie is Disney’s live action ‘Snow White’, where she is playing the Evil Queen, then Irena Sendler, followed by the untitled Hedy Lamarr Project, then ‘Cleopatra’, and finally ‘Wonder Woman 3’. With ‘Red Notice’ being received so favourably, there is also talk of a sequel on Netflix where she will reunite with Johnson and Reynolds.