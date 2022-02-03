Murder, Mystery, And Gal Gadot – Death On The Nile Not Releasing Anytime Soon

Agatha Christie wrote a masterpiece that displayed the brilliance and quick wit of the amazing detective Hercule Poirot. And now, we get to see the story come to life. The movie is a sequel to ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ another classic story by Agatha Christie that will be directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie could not have gotten a more exciting cast and the trailer has piqued everyone’s interest, making it quite difficult for fans to wait till the release date of ‘Death on the Nile’.

It seems that Hercule Poirot is on a peaceful Egyptian retreat. But it soon turns out that he is here for more than relaxation. It turns out he is here because there might be a dangerous crime afoot. Linnet Ridgeway Doyle is here for her honeymoon with her newly wedded husband Simon Doyle, however, even with familiar faces around, she feels that she is alone and can trust no one. And amidst all the frivolities, a sinister crime occurs making everyone on the luxurious steamboat, S.S. Karnak, a suspect.

In the trailer, we can see that each and every character has a story to tell that may or may not implicate them for the murder(s). The lives of people on this steamboat are filled with hate, lies, and mystery.

Just when Hercule Poirot is trying to find the killer, there seems to be another murder! We can see that Linnet and Simon Doyle are attacked by a giant boulder which may suggest that someone wants to end the life of either Simon Doyle or Linnet or maybe even both.

Then there are exciting snippets of scenes where one can see gunshots, a body, someone spiking a drink, and someone hiding a gun. All these scenes definitely make the audience think and rethink what could they possibly mean.

The trailer has been cleverly crafted in a way that it is giving away enough information so that people understand what is going on without actually knowing what is going on. Even though the movie seems to be following the classic story written by Agatha Christie, we can see in the trailer that the movie has taken some liberties.

Surreal cast aboard the luxurious S.S. Karnak

The audience could not have asked for a more alluring cast than this. It has Kenneth Branagh in the pivotal role as the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Then there is the stunning Gal Gadot as Linnet Bridgeway-Doyle, who has asked for Poirot’s help.

Tom Bateman plays the role of Bouc, who is a trusted friend of Hercule Poirot. When every person is a suspect, Hercule Poirot can only trust himself and his friend Bouc who is an event planner for Doyles’ honeymoon. He is the only one with whom he can share his ideas as he is not connected to all the mystery. That is not all, the movie also stars Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey, Rose Leslie, and many more in roles that are integral to the story.

With their power-packed appearances in the trailer, it is making the fans wonder which of their favourite actors could be portraying the murderer.

The fans have done their waiting … a lot of it!

This film has been delayed not less than 6 times! It seemed there have been an exceptional number of obstacles that have delayed the release date of ‘Death on the Nile’ for a very long time. Among the many reasons for the delay, one was the global pandemic while another reason was Armie Hammer’s recent bit of controversy. We can also see that owing to the controversy, his part in the trailer has been significantly cut down. But, there are going to be no more delays and the mystery will be finally solved on 11th February.

All the excitement over release dates and teaser updates for ‘Death on the Nile’ have the audience on their toes eagerly awaiting to finally watch this movie. What about you? What are your theories on who the culprit is?

