In the battle between Joss Whedon vs Gal Gadot, Whedon threatened to make her look stupid. But somehow she has won the battle via Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League’.

Rumours have it that Joss Whedon actually put Gal Gadot‘s career at stake and, moreover, he refused criticism by the actress for his ‘Justice League’ script.

Joss Whedon tortured actors and never listened to their opinions

Ray Fisher reveals how Joss Whedon killed the vibe of his character

Gal Gadot vs Joss Whedon? Gal Gadot’s career at stake

But Gal Gadot wins her battle through ‘Justice League’

Whedon blatantly told her that he’s appointed as the writer for ‘Justice League’. She had to follow what he says and he had every right to make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.

Gal Gadot’s Career In Danger Due To ‘Justice League’

Joss Whedon’s misconduct isn’t something new. He has repeatedly done so during the making of ‘Justice League’. ‘Cyborg’ actor Ray Fisher and anonymous sources have confirmed that they have been the victims of his rash behaviour.

Ray Fisher reveals how Joss Whedon killed the vibe of his character

Fisher thoroughly described to “The Hollywood Reporter” the hostile environment on the set of ‘Justice League’. He also mentioned his complaints regarding the misbehaviour of several Warner executives after he began to express dissatisfaction with regards to his role. His public feud with the company is well known.

Video Credits: IGN

His article gives a full 360-degree glance at the behaviour of Joss Whedon. Fisher said that Whedon responded poorly to the actor’s notes when he started revision on the film. Moreover, when Fisher tried discussing with him how erasing Cyborg’s backstory changed the character’s representation, Whedon was offended, and said:

“It feels like I’m taking notes right now, and I don’t like taking notes from anybody — not even Robert Downey Jr.”

THR reported that one of the biggest victims of Whedon’s rough behaviour is Gal Gadot. Apparently, with her (Wonder Woman), it was regarding the rewrites. Gal Gadot took complaints to multiple Warner Bros. execs because she wasn’t satisfied with the rewrites. Whedon, according to reports, threatened to harm her career and pressurised her to record lines she disapproved of. “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal“, revealed a reliable source.

“He told her (Gal Gadot) he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie”. According to the source,

Now, since Warner Bros hasn’t responded to her complaints, it is clear who rules the roost in DC. Perhaps fans think that Gal Gadot’s career is in danger due to her being vocal about Whedon’s misbehaviour.

Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, which recently premiered, brought a sigh of relief to Fisher. The original performances and intentions were restored for the characters. The success of Snyderverse would definitely upset Whedon because he is too adamant. Somehow, Gal Gadot and Fisher both got their way out in Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League’. The success speaks it all. Slow clap!

Let us know who do you support in the battle of Gal Gadot vs Joss Whedon. Drop your views in the comments box below.