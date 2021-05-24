Gal Gadot revealed that she was about to give up acting when she was cast as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’. Keep reading to know what the actress has to say about her decision to stay on.

Gadot has established herself as an icon in the DCEU as Wonder Woman, with her solo film becoming one of the most successful of the year. Given Gadot’s limited acting experience, many fans were initially sceptical when she was cast. Many fans did not believe she had the physique to play Wonder Woman, despite two years of military service in the Israel Defense Forces. It’s difficult to imagine anyone else playing Wonder Woman now, but there was a time when Gadot not only didn’t imagine playing Wonder Woman but was also about to quit acting in general.

With three weeks until we see Gal Gadot in Zack Snyder’s 4-hour cut of ‘Justice League’, which has been a long time coming for DC fans, the actor shared a 2013 photo of herself that holds a special place in her heart because it marked the beginning of a new era in her career.

In a recent Instagram post, Gadot details how she almost quit acting before being cast as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’. Gadot expresses her gratitude to Zack Snyder for casting her in the character of Diana of Themyscira. Gadot was determined to land the role of Wonder Woman, and her dedication has carried over into each of her subsequent appearances.

Gal Gadot was about to quit acting before being cast as Wonder Woman

When Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in December 2013, her career was in a completely different place. While she had previously appeared in 3 ‘Fast and Furious’ films, her character Gisele was killed in ‘Fast and Furious 6’, which was released in the summer of 2013. The Fast and Furious movies would go on, but her role in the franchise would appear to be over. Adding to that was the fact that she had recently given birth to a daughter, and there were plenty of understandable reasons for her to leave acting.

All thanks to that one screen test!!

The actress also discussed where she was in her career at the time she was approached with the opportunity. When Zack Snyder approached Gal Gadot, she appeared to be ready to give up acting and pursue something else. She expressed gratitude to the director for the opportunity and reflected on how unsure she was at the time about where the role would take her.

Snyder’s decision to cast Gadot paid off for both parties in the end. While ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ received a mixed to negative response, Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman was regarded as one of the better parts of the film, and that anticipation helped build excitement among the audience for ‘Wonder Woman’.

Gadot now stars in her own superhero franchise, and she is so valuable that the studio paid her over $10 million to return for a third film when ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was released on HBO Max. All thanks to that one screen test, she’s landed roles in high-profile films like ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet and Death on the Nile’, as well as the upcoming Netflix action-comedy ‘Red Notice’.

