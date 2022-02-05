Gal Gadot Warns Her Peers To Stay Away From Joss Whedon

This is what went down between Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon on the sets of ‘Justice League’. Keep scrolling for all the details!

It was a few years back when Joss Whedon found himself surrounded by a series of controversies. First, the ‘Cyborg’ actor Ray Fisher accused Whedon of abusive behaviour on the sets. After Fisher’s allegations, Whedon was investigated and also some ‘remedial measures’ were taken against him. And now, actor Gal Gadot has issued a pretty intrepid statement, asking her peers to never work with Joss Whedon.

It was back in 2021 when Gal Gadot revealed that Joss Whedon threatened to ruin her career while they working for ‘Justice League’ in 2017. Gal Gadot, in an interview with N12 News, said, “What I had with Joss basically is that he kind of threatened my career and said if I did something he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot”.

What went down between Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon

In the past, many reports of Joss’s inappropriate behaviour have hit the newsstand, however, this was the very first time when the actress confirmed it herself.

Now, Gal Gadot refuted director Joss Whedon’s claim that they had a falling out on the sets of ‘Justice League’ since English isn’t her first language. Gadot stated that she ‘‘understood perfectly” when Whedon used ‘flowery’ words to urge her to follow his instructions.

This is what Whedon said to Gadot’s accusations

In a profile in New York Magazine, Whedon addressed the allegations levelled against him, ranging from his extramarital affairs to the toxic environment he created on the sets of his various movies. Gadot previously stated that she had an argument with Whedon during ‘Justice League’ reshoots, during which he threatened her career. She also said that she took care of the situation right away.

Whedon said, “I don’t threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech”. Furthermore, Whedon says he informed her she’d have to tie him to a train track and do it over his dead body if she wanted a scene deleted from the movie. He said, “Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track”. To this Gadot responded,

“I understood perfectly. I will never work with him, and would never suggest any of my peers to work with him in the future”

Whedon also said that Gadot accused him of not understanding superhero filmmaking, which he regarded as a personal affront as the director of two ‘Avengers’ movies. A crew member claimed that things grew so heated on set that he had to stop filming and said that he had never worked with a “ruder group of people”.

What do you think about this whole Joss Whedon controversy? Let us know your take on it.