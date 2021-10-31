Gal Gadot To Make The Most Stunning Re-Entry In Fast And Furious Franchise

Gal Gadot has come a long way since she began her Hollywood career with the film ‘Fast and Furious’, playing Gisele. With the return of Han in the franchise, it is hugely anticipated that his lover Gisele will make a re-entry into the franchise.

Gal Gadot might have become one of the most stunning action stars in Hollywood. Ever since she began her Hollywood career in 2009 with the film ‘Fast & Furious’, she has been one of the most sought after Hollywood actors in the industry. After making a career debut with an action film, she appeared doing non-stop action in films such as ‘Knight and Day’ and two more ‘Fast & Furious’ films. In 2016, she joined the DC films universe with her role as Wonder Woman in ‘Batman V Superman’ which was big deal. One thing changed after her becoming a part of the DCEU, she distanced herself from the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise and did not appear in any of the franchise films after that. But, recently, with the action franchise touching new avenues with each film, there are talks that Gal might reappear in the franchise she started with.

Han’s return to the franchise got the talks started. Han was one of the most enigmatic characters from the franchise, who was ‘killed’ in a car crash years ago. However, in the world of fast cars and big surprises, nothing can be said for certain. Rightly so, actor Sung Kang, who played Han, made a reappearance in the ‘F9’, the franchise film which went on to become a major success. In the earlier films, Gal was featured as Gisele, the love of Han’s life. If Han has made a return to the franchise, there are ample chances that Gisele might make a grand return to the franchise too. For the ones unaware of what we’re talking about, Gisele was played by Gal Gadot!

Gal Gadot is set to make the most stunning re-entry in ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise as Gisele

In ‘Fast 6’, Gisele was shown falling to death while trying to save her lover, Han. But we never saw a body, and we all know what it means when it comes to the cinema-logic. Nothing is certain until it is made absolutely certain! Kang also believed in this theory that Gisele might in fact still be alive. “I’m an advocate of that”, Kang said during an interview to promote the director’s cut of ‘F9’. Upon being asked whether Gal’s Gisele should make an entry into the franchise, he said that it happen as the fans want it to happen.

After Han was ‘seemingly killed’ by Deckard Shaw, the fans had fallen so much in love with the character that ‘Justice for Han’ became a social media movement. The franchise is made for the fans, so the producers and the writers had no other choice but to bring Han back. A legion of fans and theorists also said that the true ‘Justice for Han’ means to bring Gisele back into his life and give him all the happiness in the world that he deserves. Kang also somewhat agreed with this theory as he mentioned that justice really is the dream he had, which was taken away from him. He accepted that it needed to be remedied and then it would be the complete ‘Justice for Han’.

On a more lighthearted note, he was also asked what hashtag would be the best to kick off the ‘bring Gisele back’ movement. He said that #BringBackWonderWoman would be the best hashtag for the movement to kick off. So, fast fam here’s your slogan, you heard it from the horse’s mouth himself. Gal Galot might just make a grand return into the hugely successful ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is expecting the release of her thriller film ‘Death On the Nile’, based on a novel of the same name. Other than that, she is the Wonder Woman of the DCEU and if she decides to enter the ‘Fast & Furious’ again, the film starring her would definitely be the biggest film in the franchise. Rest, time will tell, and the decision-makers at Universal!

Tell us in the comments if you can also see Gal Gadot making a re-entry into the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. Also, tell us which is your favourite film from the franchise and why is it ‘Tokyo Drift’?