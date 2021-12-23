Gal Gadot On Her Way To Become The Highest-Paid Actress In The World

The star literally made millions in her new film for Netflix.

Gal Gadot seems to be all set to become the highest-paid actress in Hollywood right now.

The actress has come into the limelight for her recent starring role for the Netflix film, ‘Red Notice’, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

The film is a fun action-filled heist thriller about a smart art thief and is Netflix’s biggest original streaming movie to date.

Reports suggest that the budget of the film itself was set to be $200 million.

Seeing as the film started out as a big-budget one, what with the kind of stars playing leading roles in it, the money rolled out to each of them was impressive, to say the least.

Coming down to numbers, one of the key factors when the film came to Netflix was that each of its stars would be paid equally. According to a report by “Variety”, the ‘Red Notice’ trio earned $20 million each. Reynolds, who Hollywood’s second-highest-paid actor today, received $20 million. And even though Gadot’s role was smaller compared to the other two, she also received $20 million.

Johnson also received the same amount, but he will likely make more since he’s also the film’s primary producer.

Gal Gadot is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood in any case. The star received an impressive amount of money after starring in the latest Wonder Woman movie, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

With the upgrade she received in ‘Red Notice’, we sure think the actress will become the highest-paid actress in Hollywood very soon.