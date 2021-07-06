Gal Gadot being replaced by this Brazilian actress as Wonder Woman

Is Gal Gadot getting replaced by a Brazilian actress as Wonder Woman? Keep reading to find out.

Gal Gadot first donned the Wonder Woman outfit a decade ago, and we had no idea when she cemented her spot in our hearts. After establishing her worth in ensemble films throughout the years, Warner Bros. decided she was strong enough to have her own show. The WW trilogy was born out of love and women’s power. While the third film in the franchise has been announced and is currently in pre-production, Gadot has inadvertently indicated that it will conclude Diana Prince’s story.

‘WONDER WOMAN 3’ TO HAVE A CLOSURE

Gal Gadot and Marc Malkin discussed the future of the Wonder Woman franchise during a recent appearance on Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, which was recorded prior to the announcement of ‘Wonder Woman 3‘. Both seemed to agree on the need for the third chapter in Wonder Woman’s solo cinema journey and she said,

“We’ll have to wait and see … You want to see a third movie, I want to see a third movie, too, to have a nice closure”.

Gal Gadot’s comment is vague about the type of closure she wants from ‘Wonder Woman 3’. It might be the end of her run as a female superhero for DC Comics or the end of her and filmmaker Patty Jenkins’ original trilogy plan. The third instalment is expected to be Jenkin’s final collaboration with Diana Prince.

Patty Jenkins revealed her plans for ‘Wonder Woman 3’ in an interview with Geek. She claimed that ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ allowed her to do a lot of things that she couldn’t do in the first film. She was delighted to share Wonder Woman’s origin story. The filmmaker stated that it was almost her birth, but people haven’t seen what the character is capable of, and it’s exciting for her to show WW at her strongest.

SO, IS GAL GADOT GETTING REPLACED?

According to recent reports, Warner Bros. has already planned the exit of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince and the entry of the new Wonder Woman who will take over the mantle. According to reports, ‘The Flash’, starring Ezra Miller, will introduce the new Amazonian Goddess, and she will continue her story from there. Though there has been no confirmation, the most recent update on We Got This Covered indicates that it will be Yara Flor. According to reports, Warner Bros. wants to stay as far away from the Snyderverse as possible, which means that Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman film could be her final as the iconic superhero.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is starring in and producing the Netflix original film ‘Heart of Stone’. According to reports, ‘Heart of Stone’ will be a multi-film spy thriller franchise. ‘Heart of Stone’ will be directed by Tom Harper, who directed the popular Amazon film ‘The Aeronauts’, and will be written by Greg Rucka, who wrote the popular Netflix film ‘Old Guard’. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Jaron Varsano will produce the movie. This film’s release date has yet to be announced.

What’re your thoughts on Gal Gadot getting replaced? Let us know in the comments down below.