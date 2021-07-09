Gal Gadot Refuses To Listen To Warner Bros Advice Over Her Tweet

Warner Bros has asked Gal Gadot to take down a tweet that stirred controversy on the internet.

We live in a world where asking a celebrity to speak on an issue has become a matter of utmost importance. However, soon after a celebrity expresses their views, controversies and trolls force them to take their stand back. Well, the same has become the case with our Wonder Woman aka Gal Gadot after her tweet that didn’t age well with many people on the internet.

GAL GADOT’S CONTROVERSIAL TWEET

Gadot has always been pretty vocal on the internet when it comes to conveying her opinion on socio-political matters around the globe. Well, a few days back Gadot took to her social media and expressed her heartfelt views over the recent Israel-Palestine conflict. Even though her tweet was asking for a resolution of peace from both sides, many people on the internet were not quite impressed with her stance and thought that she could have taken a much clearer stand. In fact, Twitter users started to bring up the military history of Gal and stated that she has been supporting violence against Palestine.

Keeping in mind the celebrity status of Gadot, her stance not only resulted in anger on social media but also gave rise to some anti-Gal sentiments.

DID WARNER BROS ASK GAL TO TAKE THE TWEET DOWN?

Well, this stand of Gal has obviously resulted in negative publicity for Warner Bros as well and this is why they have repeatedly requested Gal to take her tweet down. According to an insider Daniel Richtman, Warner Bros has told Gal Gadot that she needs to delete her post from her social media. However, Gadot is standing strong with her views and has refused to take her words back. But nothing to worry about here, this friction between the two is only short-lived and will not impact her career in the DC Universe.

Warner Bros and Gal Gadot in a tiff over her controversial tweet

We are sure that by the time she comes back as Wonder Woman, the audience will accept her with open arms.

WHEN WILL ‘WONDER WOMAN 3’ RELEASE?

The production of the third instalment of ‘Wonder Woman’ is under works and soon we will see Diana in her powerful costume. As per reports, Patty Jenkins will be helming this movie. Not just this, ‘Wonder Woman 3‘ will be released in the theatres. Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich stated, “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy”.

Do you think Gal Gadot should take her tweet down? Let us know your views in the comments below.