LATEST NEWS

Gal Gadot Refuses To Listen To Warner Bros Advice Over Her Tweet

Warner Bros and Gal Gadot in a tiff over her controversial tweet
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
The Rival To MCU's She-Hulk Will Fail To Be Evil
No Newer Articles