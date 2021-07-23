Gal Gadot Shockingly Over-Ate To Prepare For The Role Of Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot’s eating habits during the filming of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ reveals how the actress struck a balance between looking phenomenal and gaining strength.

Gal Gadot received a whopping $10 million to play Wonder Woman in the DCEU for ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ While this is not even close to the salary of male actors in action roles, Gadot did not hold back to prepare for the role. To be the powerful Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot pursued eating habits that will leave you shocked. Read more to find out.

Gal Gadot’s voracious diet for Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman in real life

VORACIOUS GAL GADOT

Usually, when actresses are expected to stay lean for a role, reports of working on a calorie deficit diet or in extreme cases, starving, are not rare. However, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman had to go beyond looks and build brilliant stamina to shoot demanding action sequences. To ensure she stayed energized on set and obtained energy for her strenuous workouts, Gal Gadot ate five times a day during ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

The actress ate three proper meals with two snacks every day while filming, as revealed by her trainer Magnus Lygdback to “Women’s Health” magazine. Her diet was a blend of proteins, healthy fats, delicious carbohydrates, whole foods, and lots of greens and vegetables.

Since her mornings on shoot days were extremely demanding, coupled with morning workouts, the actress ensured that she had a hearty breakfast to keep her energies up. For her first meal, she enjoyed poached eggs, tomatoes, quinoa, and avocado, prepared by on-set chefs. Her breakfast enabled her to refuel her muscles after hitting the gym.

Before lunch, she ate a light salad as a snack which consisted of seeds, cured meats, and tomatoes. Her lunch involved a very creative meal of fish paired with grilled bok choy and pickled radishes. To top it all up, the meal also included baby broccoli and peppers.

Gal Gadot shockingly over-ate to prepare for her role as Wonder Woman

By now, a pattern in Gal Gadot’s eating habits for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ must be clear – the actress enjoyed eating vibrant dishes. Surely, the colour blast continues in her pre-dinner snack. This snack is also a humble salad of grilled mackerel topped with seeds and guacamole.

As Gadot ate five times a day, she ensured that she finished her day with a luxurious steak for dinner.

Despite mostly eating healthy, Gadot did enjoy cheat meals, her favourite being pasta. She rewarded herself with 3 such meals in every 20 meals, mostly accompanied by wine. She is, after all, a human with cravings like all of us.

Most importantly, as per her trainer, Gadot kept herself hydrated, which is important in regulating body heat and energy. With such disciplined eating habits, it’s no wonder why Gal Gadot could slay the role of Wonder Woman.

REAL-LIFE WONDER WOMAN

Despite the fact that Gal Gadot ate five times a day, eating habits alone are not beneficial for fitness. This is where the role of workout sessions is important.

The actress’ trainer explained,

“I’m a big fan of working different parts of the body every day so your body gets to recover and rest in between”.

Thus, it was inevitable that Gadot will have separate workouts for different areas of her body such as legs, upper body, lower body, shoulders, and arms and, lastly, her chest and her back. Gal Gadot pursued HIIT or high-intensity interval training three days a week by switching between cycling, running, and sprinting on the treadmill.

To finish every workout session, she took up a core session to work on her gorgeous abs. It sounds like the perfect fitness recipe to achieve the strength of a super-heroine. Going into the specifics of the exercises that the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress performed, her trainer elaborated several exercises that she did.

To start with, the actress maintained her lower-body strength by doing front squats. During these squats, she tied a barbell across the front of her shoulders. The actress also took up walking lunges, curtsy lunge (with a mini band), and a banded lateral walk as well.

Sounds daunting, right? But this is how she could perform action sequences that required plenty of jumping and running while being suspended on a harness. From her eating habits to her fitness regime, Gal Gadot did not leave any stone unturned in preparing for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. Here’s hoping that the actress returns as Wonder Woman soon to take the world by storm once again.

What do you think of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman? Comment below!