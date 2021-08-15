Gal Gadot Is Terribly Ashamed Of Her Social Media Stunts

It’s been a year since Gal Gadot shared a controversial video on social media! Let’s hear what the ‘Wonder Woman’ star has to say about it!

Gal Gadot is a well-known actress who has been in films such as ‘Fast & Furious‘, ‘Wonder Woman‘, and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’. Last Christmas, Gadot reprised her role as Diana Prince in ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘. She also appeared in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘, which got released on March 18th of this year on HBO Max. The original ‘Justice League‘ that got released in 2017 failed to perform well at the box office. While the Israeli actress has a number of films in the works, Gal Gadot recently made headlines due to a video she released on social media.

GAL GADOT’S SOCIAL MEDIA BLUNDER

Several US states had started issuing orders to stay at home by mid-March last year to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. During that time, many famous celebrities began to explore ways to uplift their spirits while staying safe at home. Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, John Legend, and Keith Urban organised at-home talk shows and performances. Gal Gadot also took charge to make the situation on social media but made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

On Instagram, Gal Gadot shared a video. She added that she was on her sixth day of self-quarantine and that the previous few days had left her feeling philosophical. Gadot admitted that the terrible virus had impacted everyone and everything on the planet. It made no difference who you were or where you lived.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress got inspired by a video of a man in Italy playing the trumpet from his balcony. He was playing the song Imagine, and Gadot found it moving and pure. “And it goes like this”, she said before starting to sing the first line of the song.

GAL GADOT TALKS ABOUT THE IMAGINE VIDEO

The video then transitioned to different celebrities singing one after the other. It included Mark Ruffalo, Maya Rudolph, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Cara Delevingne, Norah Jones, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Kravitz, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, James Marsden, Lynda Carter, and Jamie Dornan. All of the celebs sang John Lennon’s Imagine. They wanted to show support for everyone who was in isolation. The video quickly went viral. Many individuals commented that the video was “tone-deaf” and “cringe-worthy”. They went on to say that rich celebrities singing the words “Imagine no goods from their luxury million-dollar mansions” would neither inspire nor excite them.

While promoting her film ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, she told Vanity Fair that sometimes you try to do a good deed, and it just is not the appropriate good deed. Gadot claimed that she only had good intentions and that they were from a good place. She only wanted to spread light and love throughout the world. It was meant to be beautiful and pure, but unfortunately, it did not transcend.

Gadot further explained how the video came into form. It all began with a few pals. She then chatted with Kristen Wiig, whom she considered to be Hollywood’s mayor. “Everyone likes her, and she brought a lot of people to the game”, said Gadot.

Gal Gadot then accepted full responsibility for the failure of the video she posted.

JAMIE DOEMAN’S TAKE ON THE VIDEO

During an appearance on comedian Shane Todd’s podcast ‘Tea with Me’, in April, Jamie Dornan confirmed that Wiig approached him for the video. He and Kristen co-starred in the film ‘Barb’ and ‘Star Go to Vista Del Mar’. Dornan stated that he would do anything for her. That is how highly Dornan regards her. So, when Kristen told him that she and Gal were attempting to organise this event to lift spirits, he agreed to do it. Dornan revealed that after the video was released, Wiig apologised for involving him via text message.

Dornan confessed that he understood the criticism and even agreed with it to some extent. Tell us your thoughts on the Gal Gadot video on social media in the comment section!