Gal Gadot’s new Netflix project will show her in a more fierce and powerful avatar.

Gal Gadot is all set to play a role resembling 007 and we cannot contain our excitement. Since the movie is developed by Skydance Media production company, the brand behind epic movies such as ‘Fallout’, ‘The Old Guard’, ‘Annihilation’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, we only know that this ‘Heart of Stone’ will surpass all our expectations. But when will this movie release on Netflix? And what will be the plotline? For answers to all these questions, keep scrolling.

Highlights —

What is ‘Heart of Stone’ about?

What do we know about ‘Heart of Stone?

WHAT IS ‘HEART OF STONE’ ABOUT?

Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ will be coordinated by Tom Harper, who has created many exceptional pieces such as ‘Peaky Blinders’, The ‘Aeronauts’, ‘Wild Rose’, ‘War and Peace’ and ‘the sky is the limit’. The content for ‘Heart of Stone’ is composed by Greg Rucka (‘The Old Guard’) and Allison Schroeder, the last of whom was awarded an Oscar for ‘Hidden Figures’.

Gal Gadot is getting her own 007 roles with this massive Netflix project

The film will be delivered by Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Jaron Varsano, and Don Granger, alongside Gadot.

Related: Gal Gadot Exiting DCEU After Wonder Woman 3

Tragically, nothing is known about the genuine plot of ‘Heart of Stone’ right now, except the overall course of a female-driven rendition of ‘Mission: Impossible’ or the 007 establishments.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE CAST OF ‘HEART OF STONE’?

Video Credits: Young and Cool

Unfortunately, we just know that Gal Gadot is one of the leading cast members. We will have to wait for Netflix to update on us who will be seen alongside Gadot.

Related: Wonder Woman Actress Is A Wonder Woman First

WHAT ABOUT THE FILMING OF ‘HEART OF STONE’?

Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ is currently in production, and its completion will mainly depend on Gal Gadot’s availability, as she has several other projects in the works that have yet to go into production. According to issue 1263 of “Production Weekly”, the location where ‘Heart of Stone’ will be filmed is already known, and it will be Shepperton Studios in the United Kingdom.

WHEN WILL ‘HEART OF STONE’ RELEASE?

Video Credits: Next Promos

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for ‘Heart of Stone’, but given that it’s likely to be a big-budget production with a big actor like Gal Gadot, we wouldn’t expect it to release before 2023.