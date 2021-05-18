Gal Gadot Is In Awe Of Wonder Women’s Wardrobe

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Women’ wardrobe is a dream for most of the women out there. Here is a sneak peek into two wonderful WW84 inspired looks.

From start to finish, ‘Wonder Women 1984’ is an explosion of gorgeous colours on the screen. The film is a dazzling delight from the gleaming fireworks above Washington D.C., to the bold hues of 1980s décor and fashion. Nothing, however, shines brighter than Diana Prince herself, thanks to the hard work of costume designer Lindy Hemming and her talented team.

Highlights —

Gal Gadot’s fashion WW84

From Gadot’s closet to Diana’s

Gal Gadot’s fashion WW84

Diana Prince was destined to be a style icon in the DC Extended Universe from the very first scene. The movie made full use of its 1980s setting, with all of the characters dressed appropriately for the time period. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has continued the trend of bringing Diana in outfits and armour that have a beautiful visual appeal to them. Diana, as expected, was the show-stealer, slaying in every scene she appeared in.

Gal Gadot’s fashion WW84

Hemming knocked it out of the park again in her follow-up to the 2017 blockbuster ‘Wonder Woman’, deftly building a through-line from Diana (Gal Gadot) Amazonian’s warrior heritage to the Internet-breaking winged Golden Armour. (In addition to three Batman films, five Bond films, and two Paddington films, the Oscar winner has costume designed for three Batman films, five Bond films, and two Paddington films).

Related: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is Single-handedly Taking On The Marvel Universe

Diana is devoted to her anthropology department work at the Smithsonian in the Reagan period (when she isn’t saving people as her mysterious female saviour alter ego). She dresses professionally for her day job, wearing silky blouses and high-waist trouser ensembles. “Patty [Jenkins]’s and my decision was to keep her in shirts”, explains Hemming, over Zoom. “Her thing.”

Diana’s classic looks set a tone for the fateful fundraiser gala, which was replete with decadent ’80s staples such as huge shoulder pads, plenty of bling, Gordon Gekko tuxedos, and neon party décor straight out of ‘Less Than Zero’ (which, incidentally, is also streaming on HBO Max). Diana arrives in a glamorous shirt-dress style gown with a wrap front and a high-slit skirt that billows in the wind, despite her reluctance.

The minimalist white ensemble stands out among the flashier, overdone party-goers while still paying homage to her Themysciran goddess origins. Initially, Hemming and Jenkins found a more literal Grecian draped evening look. But then there was this: “We thought, ‘No, she’s a woman for all seasons’. She’s not giving into fashion. She’s just sophisticated and classic”, says Hemming. She did, however, reference an ’80s Chanel magazine ad she found online and based the shawl-collar top silhouette on a vintage Claude Montana blouse pattern as a nod to fashion. “So she could push her sleeves up still, which is her character thing”, she adds.

Related: DC Set To Throw Wonder Woman 3 In The Waste Scripts Basket

From Gadot’s closet to Diana’s

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ may be destined for HBO Max rather than the big screen, but it has all the makings of a year-end blockbuster. The worldwide premieres and a full-fledged press tour for the sequel, which explores Princess Diana of Themyscira’s life during the Reagan administration, began earlier this month. Gal Gadot, the film’s leading lady, is putting on a show with epic style. Gadot wore a standout look from Valentino’s spring/summer 2021 runway at the Chinese virtual premiere, which she live-streamed. Pierpaolo Piccioli’s September show ended with a crimson, draped silk, tulle gown in the grand finale.

Gadot’s opaque version of the gown was modest in comparison, but it didn’t lack drama. The dress was a regal addition to the star’s promotion tour wardrobe, styled by Elizabeth Stewart. The look was chic from head to toe, with diamond ear cuffs from Tiffany and Co., slicked-back hair by Mark Townsend, and a bright red lip by makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani. The Valentino gown not only enhanced Gadot’s already stunning appearance but also matched the spirit of her iconic character. If an Amazonian queen had to choose from the collections, she would most likely choose one of Piccioli’s refined creations. With a lasso of truth and a pair of bulletproof arm cuffs, the dress could easily pass from Gadot’s to Diana’s closet.

What’s your favourite WW84 inspired Gal Gadot look? Let us know in the comments below.