Gal Gadot Has Control Over Hollywood Due To Her Past

Gal Gadot has earned herself an undeniably strong reputation ever since she appeared as Wonder Woman in 2017. The actress has been able to make her way to the top in Hollywood, despite the ruthless forces in the industry. While it is not everyone’s cup of tea, Gal Gadot has displayed how outsiders can control their fate in Hollywood.

GAL GADOT THE SOLDIER

The roles Gal Gadot has played so far have required immense physical and mental toughness. The actress lacks in neither of those areas.

While young adults are exploring their lives in their 20s, Gal Gadot was doing the opposite. Belonging to a country like Israel, the centre of a massive geopolitical conflict, Gal Gadot had to complete her mandatory military service.

At the tender age of 20, she enlisted into the Israel Defense Forces as a combat fitness instructor, wherein she taught gymnastics and callisthenics. The actress has also remarked that she was a favourite among the soldiers because she “made them fit”.

It is clear where the actress gets her stamina and agility to play Wonder Woman from. Her time in the military lasted from 2005 to 2007.

But it was no ordinary training she received in the army. Gadot was present in the forces while Israel clashed with Lebanon during a 34-day conflict.

Besides, it wasn’t simply physical strength that was included in her training in the army. The actress learnt other imperative qualities as she explained,

Gal Gadot’s command on Hollywood

“In Israel, serving is part of being an Israeli. You’ve got to give back to the state. You give two or three years, and it’s not about you. You give your freedom away. You learn discipline and respect”.

As it turned out, the “discipline and respect” became handy for the 36-year-old actress to control how she is treated in Hollywood.

The actress nonchalantly expressed this to “Fashion”,

“The army wasn’t that difficult for me. The military gave me good training for Hollywood”.

GADOT’S COMMAND ON HOLLYWOOD

Gal Gadot has remarked that her breakthrough role as Gisele in ‘Fast & Furious‘ was made possible as the director was highly impressed by her “knowledge of weapons”.

Moving ahead in Hollywood, she wanted to play a smart, independent female character. Wonder Woman was clearly a perfect pick for her.

Besides the physical advantage Gadot gained from being in the army, she also acquired the “heart” that Wonder Woman strongly exuded in the films. She adulated her character by saying, “It’s all her heart—that’s her strength. I think women are amazing for being able to show what they feel. I admire women who do”.

The courage also helped her in overcoming one of the toughest things in her career — dealing with the arrogant and ill-mannered director Joss Whedon. Whedon has been accused of objectionable professional behaviour on ‘Justice League’ set by Gadot’s colleague Cyborg Ray Fisher.

The accusations are not false since Gadot also faced misbehaviour by Whedon. In a conversation with N12 News, an Israeli media organization, Gadot revealed she put the director in his place when he exhibited threatening traits,

“(Joss Whedon) kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot”.

There have also been reports of Whedon forcing Gadot to perform her character according to his commands, leading to clashes between the two.

Gal Gadot, who acquired a lot of bravery during her army training, did not tolerate any of it. She decided to control the sexist behaviour aimed at her on the Hollywood set.

In one instance, an unoriginal Joss Whedon wanted to replicate ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘ in ‘Justice League‘. He sought Flash to fall on top of Wonder Woman like Bruce Banner did on Black Widow during the Avengers film.

Gal Gadot straight-up declined and compelled Whedon to use a stunt double. In the said scene, consequently, Gadot’s face is not visible.

Joss Whedon messed with the wrong woman. Gadot had completed her ‘Wonder Woman’ reshoots during the fifth month of her pregnancy. Hollywood director Whedon’s mistreatment was nothing but a piece of cake for her to control.

Do you think it was the army training or Gal Gadot’s innate bravery that helped her control her career in Hollywood? Comment below!