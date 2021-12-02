Gal Gadot Feels Terribly Ashamed Of Her Social Media Stunts

A video, a well-intended stunt, and a backlash. Here’s what we’re talking about.

When the coronavirus first made its magnanimous impact known, we were all sitting at home figuring out what to do with all the time we suddenly had. We baked cakes, made coffee, and tried not to think about the Covid numbers piling up.

But the more famous than us did other things.

Basically, a lot of them used their power, money, and celebrity status to do something to assert that they were wealthy, famous and powerful.

In short, they made tacky, ill-timed videos emphasising hope and optimism.

Such as Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video that she posted on Instagram in mid-March.

Gal Gadot roped in a string of celebrities including Kristin Wiig, Jamie Dornan, and Mark Ruffalo to lip-sync to John Lennon’s “Imagine” song. These celebrities recorded themselves singing the song, and it was meant to support everybody who was isolating themselves because of the pandemic.

It was nothing short of tone-deaf.

Apparently, everybody found it cringe-inducing. As this article argues, at the time, what people wanted from celebrities wasn’t hopeful and inspiring videos. What was needed was money to fund research for the disease knocking at our collective doors.

Why Gal Gadot feels ashamed

The video was meant to induce hope at a time of despair and to inspire, but it came across as shallow and unaware.

Gal Gadot has since opened up about the stunt she pulled on social media. She explained, “Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world”.

But Gadot doesn’t really explain what that good deed was meant to do. Talking about good intentions is all well and good, but what is that supposed to do at the end of the day?

She continues, “I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend”.

Transcend? We don’t really know what that is supposed to mean. We can only surmise that Gadot feels quite ashamed of what she posted on social media, and is trying to make up for it.