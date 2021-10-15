Gal Gadot Exiting DCEU After Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince aka Wonder Women won’t remain the standalone champion of DCEU. A Brazilian beauty is coming soon to take over.

Gal Gadot became a sensation after playing the role of DCEU‘s Wonder Woman. She is now inarguably established as one of the A-listers and highest-paid female actresses in Hollywood. Currently, she is using her increased popularity to have a much larger say in the creative process of her output.

Using her immense popularity all over the world, Gadot is taking the opportunity to get new projects. She is currently producing and starring in the spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ by Netflix. This film, like Wonder Woman, will be a multi-film franchise. Gadot is additionally working on high concept sci-fi romance ‘Meet Me in Another Life’. For a long time, she’s been in talks with Jenkins to grab the Cleopatra project and according to reports, she has stolen the project from biggie Angelina Jolie.

Gal Gadot is one of the producers of ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘. Having worked closely with the director of the franchise, Patty Jenkins, during the development of the second segment of ‘Wonder Woman’, she is also laying her hands in the backend process of filmmaking. Her collaborative partnership is set to extend to ‘Wonder Woman 3’, where she will again be coming as the hero, but some media outlets are claiming that she is being replaced by some Brazilian actress. For your information, ‘Wonder Woman 3’ was fast-tracked just days after the sequel arrived simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max.

GAL GADOT’S POSITION THREATEND BY BRAZILIAN ACTRESS

Gadot, on various occasions, has herself hinted that ‘Wonder Woman 3’ will bring closure to her arc as Diana Prince. Recently, a rumour claimed that ‘The Flash’ will be bringing another version of the Amazonian Wonder Woman, played by somebody else, someone from Brazil. While this rumour isn’t confirmed to be true by credible sources, a follow-up report implies that a strong contender for dusky beauty Gadot is coming.

According to the comic book series, a Brazilian Wonder Woman Yara Flor actually exists and hails from the year 2030. DCEU wants to compete with Snyderverse with the help of ‘The Flash’ playing with both time travel and the multiverse. It is not a far fetched claim that Gal Gadot’s existence as a standalone DC female superhero is in danger. A Brazilian beauty can come anytime to take away her crown.

Let us know your views on ‘Wonder Woman 3’ and Gal Gadot’s position in threat.