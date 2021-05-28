Gal Gadot Enraged By Kristen Wiig Jokes

Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig appeared together in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, facing off against each other. Their rocky chemistry on the sets made headlines. Was Gal really annoyed with Kristen’s ‘over-quirkiness’?

Gal Gadot is one of the sweetest actors to work with, as per the industry insiders. She is apparently a treat for the directors, the crew and the co-actors. But one thing she isn’t very good at is taking jokes. This comes from none other than her ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ co-star Kristen Wiig. The two wonderful ladies featured in the film together as friends turned enemies. While the film could not repeat the critical success of its predecessor, the film also failed to make some solid box office numbers and got the DCEU shaking once again. Apparently, the behind the scene action on the film is more interesting than the film, where it was said that Gal and Kirsten were frenemies.

Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Was Gal Gadot annoyed with Kristen Wiig in ‘WW84’?

It was first reported in Star magazine that during the shooting for the film, the two co-stars were not exactly the best of friends. The report added that Kirsten Wiig has been a serial jokester who jokes around a lot. She is a prankster and Gal was apparently not amused with her constant quirky antics. While Gal likes to crack a few jokes here and there, she is not very much into it. This got her annoyed.

Gal Gadot annoyed with Kristen Wiig Jokes?

However, Gal did not confront her WW co-actor about it and let it slide. And, as we know, Gal is way too polite to say anything to Kristen. Some of Kristen’s jokes went over Gal’s head and Chris Pine had to explain them to her, the source added.

Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig starred together in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Meanwhile, it simply isn’t true that Gal doesn’t like to play around on the sets every now and then. There have been behind the scenes videos from the first film where we could see Gal laughing between the shots and totally enjoying herself.

She herself said in an interview that Chris Pine was so tired of her constant giggling on the sets, that he nicknamed her ‘Giggle Gadot’. Now that’s kinda cute. Even the popular publication The New York Post had to publish a story where, in some behind the scene photographs, we could see Gal constantly giggling, laughing, and just straight out enjoying herself. It even went to a point that some scenes had to be reshot because Gal couldn’t stop giggling.

Hence, there are many reasons to believe that these reports could be fabricated. Gal is not someone who would be annoyed by the jokes as the behind the scenes action from her films has proved repeatedly how cool she is about humour on sets. And, moreover, when it was announced that Kristen Wiig was signed opposite her in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ she was very happy and excited as she happens to be a fan of the actor. And we have also seen both of them together during the promotional events for the films, and we found nothing off about it.

Did Gal Gadot really hate Kristen’s behaviour?

And then, Gossip Cop magazine came to the rescue of the fans of both the actors. The tabloid checked with Gal’s spokesperson and found out that there was no substance in the story of Gal being annoyed by Kristen’s jokes.

Despite having a stellar star-cast with some big names and a successful franchise’s backing, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ turned out to be an unsuccessful film. However, despite the below-average reviews of the film as a whole, Gal and Kristen’s performances were appreciated. Gal played the titular role as Diana in the film, while Kristen essayed her friend turned enemy, a supervillain named Cheetah. The two of them engaged in some furious battles on-screen which was a treat to watch. And that would hardly be possible if they did not have superb chemistry off-screen.

While things can quickly turn sour between two actors that work together for a prolonged period of time, we really doubt the same is the case with Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig.

