Gal Gadot decided to get married on the second date

Gal Gadot and her husband are serving major relationship goals.

Every time we watch a rom-com movie, we always sit and wonder, “does this type of love exist in real life?”. Oftentimes we even convince ourselves by saying that “real life is different than a reel, so there is no way we can have the typical Hollywood romantic love story. However, let us tell you that “happily ever after” does happen in real life and the love story of our favourite actress, Gal Gadot and her husband, Jason Varsano is only one such example of it. If you don’t believe us, you will surely be mesmerised by the way Gal talks about her husband and the story of how she knew that he is the one on their second date.

This is how Gal Gadot met her husband

Jaron Varsano knew he will marry Gal Gadot on the second date

GAL GADOT MET HER HUSBAND SOMEWHERE IN THE DESERT

We all have imagined different ways of meeting the love of our life. Maybe, while we are sipping on our coffee in a cafe or just bumping into them when you are in a haste to be somewhere. But, our Gal Gadot met her husband, in a very unexpected way. She met him at a party in a desert in Israel. In an interview with “Glamour”, Gadot opened up about how she met her husband, Jaron Varsano at a party that was all about Yoga, Chakras, and eating healthy.

She further added that she was not very interested in attending the event, and it was because of her friend that she decided to attend it. However, things turned out in her favour as her eyes met with her soul mate there.

As mentioned in “Vogue”, There was an instant connection between the two and they both shared their first kiss the very next morning and within a few days, they both officially started dating.

GAL GADOT AND HER HUSBAND KNEW THAT THEY ARE MEANT TO BE TOGETHER ON THEIR SECOND DATE

In the same interview with “Glamour”, Gadot mentioned that her relationship with Jason was different from the relationships they both have been in before. And from the very beginning, they both decided, “no games and let’s just be honest and keep it simple.”

Gal Gadot decided to get married on the second date

By the time they both went on their second date, they both became pretty attached. “By the second date he told me, ‘I’m going to marry you. “‘I’m going to wait for two years, but we’re going to get married.’ I was like, ‘Fine”’, Gadot revealed to ”Vogue ”.

GADOT’S HUSBAND MOTIVATED HER TO KEEP ACTING

In a conversation with “Today”, Gadot revealed that she was tired of the rejections and thought that Hollywood is not made for her. She even said that she debated going back to law school while her husband and daughter were flying back and forth from Israel to LA and she thought that all of this is not worthwhile. However, it was her husband who motivated Gadot to not give up just yet.

In another interview with “Female First”, Gadot admitted that it was hard for her to leave her baby at home, but it was her husband who constantly supported her. She said, “My husband told me, ‘What kind of role model do you want to be? You love to work, you love to challenge yourself,.'” With her husband by her side, Gadot decided to keep on pursuing her dreams and become a role model for their daughter.

