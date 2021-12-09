LATEST NEWS

Gal Gadot Cannot Stop Gushing Over Robert Pattinson

Gal Gadot cannot stop gushing over Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’ film
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Big Bang Theory: Here's Why Jim Parsons Will Never Be Free From Sheldon Cooper
No Newer Articles