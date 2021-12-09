Gal Gadot Cannot Stop Gushing Over Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson starring ‘The Batman’ trailer met with a great response. With people’s hope from DC still high, Gal Gadot talked about the trailer in a recent interview. She appreciated Robert’s voice as Batman and the overall atmosphere of the film, along with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ is building up hype for all the right reasons. Ever since the film’s trailer dropped a few weeks ago, people seemed to have accepted Robert in the role of the caped crusader. There is always controversy attached whenever a new actor is hired to play the iconic superhero. This time it was no exception as Robert’s casting was met with largely mixed reactions. But upon seeing the trailer, the disapproval has subsided and the fans have become way more accepting of the fact that Robert is the next Bruce Wayne/Batman. Gal Gadot, DC’s Wonder Woman, viewed the trailer and seemed very happy with it. With that, she has officially welcomed Robert, and his co-star, Zoe Kravitz into the DC extended universe.

The trailer for the new DC film was released during the DC FanDome 2021. Hiring Matt Reeves as the director made a statement in itself about DC’s intentions. This is a version of Batman that has never been put to screen before. Hence, there was widespread acclaim for the trailer. It also meant quite a lot for the DC extended film universe, of which Wonder Woman is still a major part. Played by Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman made her first appearance alongside Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2016 film ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’. Hence, she has remained closely associated with Batman throughout the universe’s films such as ‘Justice League’.

When Ben Affleck was ousted from the DCEU, Robert Pattinson officially became the new DC Batman. Gal Gadot was being interviewed by Variety, where she expressed her thoughts on the new Batman trailer. She said that she thought Robert looked amazing in the trailer. She happened to love his voice and the overall tone of the film. She also showered praises on Zoe Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the film. Gal appreciated Zoe in the trailer and said that she looked incredible in the trailer and it will be great for her to have another female comrade by her side. With that, Gal obviously hinted towards starring together in a DC film.

However, for now, there has been no information about a DC team-up film after the fiasco that was ‘Justice League’, which turned out to be a major box office and critical disappointment. In the meantime, DC is thinking of rebooting its universe again. With Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne/Batman and Matt Reeves as the director, DC seems to be taking things slow and careful this time around. On the other hand, ‘Aquaman 2’, ‘Wonder Woman 3’ and ‘Black Adam’ films will be released in the next few years. On the Superman front, DC is still in confusion. In May 2021, Warner Bros exhibited their intentions of rebooting Superman. But there has been no report about whether Henry Cavill will return to play Clark Kent or a new actor will take on the role.

Video Credits: Bang Showbiz

With Gal Gadot welcoming a fellow DC newbie with such a heartwarming message, it feels great to know that actors are moving past the horrific performances of the earlier DC films. In this new beginning, it looks like DC will finally stop imitating Marvel films and stand on their own strengths.

Tell us in the comments if you think Robert Pattinson was the right choice to play Batman. Also, tell us if you think another DC ‘superhero assemble’ movie is on its way.