Wonder Mom: Gal Gadot Is The Best Mother In The World

Gal Gadot is highly active on her social media accounts and keeps in touch with her fans. Recently, she shared a very adorable video with her newborn, telling her followers a secret trick to make the baby sleep easily.

Gal Gadot is quite active on social media and keeps her legion of fans happy. More than anything else, her parenting skills are the highlights in most of her posts. In a recent video, she told her fans about the latest parenting hack that she uses on her newborn. Her latest hack was ‘the go-to-sleep dance’, which is as cute as it sounds. In the viral video, she can be seen in a restaurant with her baby, performing the ‘go-to sleep’ dance. The steps of the dance are easy, you just hold the baby in your arms and sway them from one side to another. This brand new motherhood tip from Gal Gadot can come in very handy for the new parents who don’t know how to get their baby to stop interrupting their everyday activities.

Video Credits: celebs 24×7

In the video, Gal can be seen in a restaurant amidst a few other people who are carelessly eating their meals while Gal Gadot is seen with her baby in her arms. She is dancing to the tune of ‘Lovely Day’ by Will Wither. The caption under the video reads ‘My signature ‘please go to sleep’ dance. Several celebrities were quick to comment on the video, including Jesse Pinkman from ‘Breaking Bad’, Aaron Paul. Paul fathers a baby girl named Story with his wife Lauren Parsekian. Paul commented ‘I know that dance’ under the comment section. He married actor and director Lauren in 2012 and the couple had a daughter in 2018. So, Paul commenting on Gal’s video only makes sense as Paul must also have had to go through this phase of sleepless nights and interruptions and learned the hard way.

Another actor, Robin Wright, was also quick to respond to the video. He shares the screen with Gal Gadot in the ‘Wonder Woman’ films playing Antiope. Wright wrote, ‘Congratulations on number 3, sweet Gal!’. Gal has three children with her husband Yaron Varsano. The couple married in the late 2000s and has three daughters together. She happens to be one of the most dedicated mothers in Hollywood. Even after birthing three children and spending a lot of time taking care of them, she maintains great fitness and is dedicated to her work as well.

Gal keeps sharing endearing posts about her family life on her social media accounts. Some time back, she also uploaded a family photo, captioned ‘My sweet family’. She had also uploaded a photo right before Daniella’s birth, with the caption – ‘I couldn’t be more grateful and happy, we are all so excited to have Daniella in our family’. She seems like a great mother and a good wife and we can imagine through her grounded and simple social media posts that she is just so simple. Perhaps the Wonder Woman on-screen is actually a modest, grounded and relatable person off-camera.

My sweet family 🖐🏼I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼 pic.twitter.com/FmZdJRiRZD — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 29, 2021

On the professional front, she will soon be seen in the films such as ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Red Notice’. In addition, her next Wonder Woman outing from the DCEU is yet to be announced.

