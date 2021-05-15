Ballsy Gal Gadot Believes She Can Beat Godzilla With A Punch!

There’s new addition in the x versus y in the MCU and DC universe. This time it is Wonder Woman versus Godzilla and Gal Gadot knows, who’s going to win the battle.

Godzilla vs Kong is done and dusted on HBO Max, but there’s another battle in the making. Wonder Woman is set to challenge Godzilla and Gal Gadot is pretty sure the beautiful lazy will win over the big fatty lizard.

After the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice released, the battle started and to this day it divides opinion and generate long discussions by the very mention ‘Martha’. Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest chapter in the series of epic battles. But even before Godzilla can take a sigh of relief, Wonder Woman is pumping her muscles.

Gal Gadot is confident of beating Godzilla in a punch

Though there are no future projects officially announced as of yet, but Josh Grode, CEO of Legendary Pictures admitted that his production house has many ideas. Recently, Gal Gadot gave them another storyline.

While the film from Legendary Pictures was a big hit on HBO Max, and their subscriber base boomed but Gal Gadot led Wonder Woman 1984 was dethroned, if we see in terms of views. Diana Prince and the King of the Monsters can surely come to blows in the future, although no announcement has been made.

Gal Gadot declares Wonder Woman as winner in the clash with Godzilla

But Gal Gadot knows who might win, if Wonder Woman fights Godzilla. Back while promoting Wonder Woman on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host quipped that he heard Godzilla would be in it. Kimmel, later said he feels Wonder Woman might win that fight. To this the Wonder Woman star replied: “You said that but I would say the same thing.

While we don’t know the status of sequels of both the movies, there’s a hint that they will be happening and soon the announcements will be made. Although Wonder Woman fighting Godzilla in the near future seems impossible, but as far as the attitude DC is concerned anything can happen.

Let us know if you are excited about Wonder Woman vs Godzilla and if you agree with Gal Gadot in the comments box below.