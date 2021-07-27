For Uzo Aduba, Her Acting Is Therapeutic: Find Out More

Emmy nominated actress Uzo Aduba took a stance on being vocal about mental health issues and destigmatizing the process of therapy for people of colour.

Uzo Aduba is an American actress. Her parents are of Nigerian descent but they migrated to the US. Uzo Aduba was born and brought up in Boston. Uzo Aduba’s first break-out performance that put her on the map was for a Netflix show called ‘Orange Is The New Black’. Here, the actress played a fan favourite eccentric character named Suzanne Warren AKA Crazy Eyes.

Highlights —

Uzo Aduba’s new critically acclaimed project

How the actress was discriminated against because of colourism

Uzo Aduba is acting to be well and improve herself

When Uzo Aduba auditioned for a role on ‘Orange Is The New Black’, she was not trying out for the role of Crazy Eyes. In fact, she didn’t get the part she wanted and went her own way. A few weeks after her audition, the producers of the show offered her to play Crazy Eyes instead.

‘Orange Is The New Black’ ended in 2019. After this, Uzo Aduba landed a role in the Hulu limited anthology series ‘Mrs. America’. ‘Mrs. America’ is a show about different feminists in the US coming together to fight for equal rights in a time when women did not have the same kind of basic liberties that they get today. Uzo Aduba played Shirley Chisholm on ‘Mrs. America’. Shirley Chisholm was an American politician and the first black US Congresswoman. Uzo Aduba’s performance in the role won her an Emmy Award in 2020.

This was Uzo Aduba’s third Emmy and a very admirable achievement as she was nominated amongst other veteran actresses like Holland Taylor, Jean Smart, Toni Collette, etc.

Related: In Treatment Season 5: Renewal Status And Release Date Update

Uzo Aduba on ‘In Treatment’

‘In Treatment’ is a drama show on HBO and HBO Max that originally aired in 2008. The show was adapted from the Israeli series ‘BeTipul’. ‘In Treatment’ went off the air in 2010 with its third season.

Video Credits: TODAY

‘In Treatment’ is a show about a psychotherapist who meets patients weekly while also trying to overcome personal conflicts. Every week, the show deals with a different patient making progress in the process of therapy.

The third season of ‘In Treatment’ also featured late Indian actor Irfan Khan as a recurring guest star.

The first three seasons of ‘In Treatment’ revolved around the protagonist Paul who acted as the therapist for all the patients. Paul was played by actor Gabriel Byrne.

Uzo Aduba on ‘In Treatment’

Now, almost ten years later, ‘In Treatment’ is back with its fourth season. The new season stars Uzo Aduba as the main therapist. Her patients are played by Anthony Ramos, Quintessa Swindell, and John Benjamin Hickey. The conflict of the fourth season of ‘In Treatment’ lies in Uzo Aduba’s character Brooke. Brooke works as a dedicated and well-intentioned therapist who truly wants to help people. But she deals with mental health problems and is uncertain of her ability to do her job well. She is burdened by the responsibility of giving her patients’ life advice when she herself struggles to know the right thing to do from time to time. To add to the drama, Brooke is also having to deal with a complicated romantic relationship with her love interest Adam. Adam is played by ‘House of Cards’, ‘Altered Carbon’, and ‘Suicide Squad’ actor Joel Kinnaman.

Related: Laura Prepon Is A Better Meredith Grey In Grey’s Anatomy

Uzo Aduba’s Treatment is Her Acting

Variety magazine has a series of YouTube videos called ‘Actors On Actors’. In these videos, two actors who have recently given memorable performances on their respective TV shows or movies come together and talk about their experiences.

Video Credits: Variety

Uzo Aduba’s ‘Actors On Actors’ interview was with Billy Porter, an actor most known for his work on the FX series ‘Pose’. In the interview, Billy Porter complimented Uzo Aduba on her journey from acting in theatre to making it into Hollywood. He commented that dark-skinned Black women are not treated favourably when casting roles, even if those roles are for people of colour.

When asked about her experience shooting a TV show during the pandemic, it was revealed that Uzo Aduba is acting to be well. The actress shared that she also faced many obstacles during her COVID experience. She described working on ‘In Treatment’ as the healing she didn’t know she needed. The interview went on to reveal that because both actors take their art so seriously, working on their shows helps improve their mental health. That is why Uzo Aduba’s treatment is her acting.

What do you think of the latest season of ‘In Treatment’? Share your thoughts in the comments below.