For Kaley Cuoco, her workouts are all about feeling good

Kaley Cuoco is a highly busy actress who also happens to be one of the fittest. Her personal trainer Ryan Sorensen sat down for an interview and disclosed Kaley’s fitness and diet routine. Apparently, she focuses more on feeling good, than doing heavy workouts.

Kaley Cuoco is drop-dead gorgeous. For an actor with as busy a schedule as hers, it might be too difficult to maintain her level of fitness. After all, she has to look good for the camera and work multiple hours a day. Hence, it becomes furthermore important for her to maintain everything, along with her mental health. She does this job stupendously well, obviously as it shows in her work. Her fitness routine thus deserved to be appreciated separately. Her personal trainer Ryan Sorensen recently sat for an interview and gave a peek into the highly effective fitness routine of Kaley.

Kaley Cuoco’s fitness routine

Kaley Cuoco workouts

Kaley began working with Ryan five years ago, but their association began differently than many people must be assuming. They didn’t meet at a regular gym. Kaley met Ryan when she was struggling with a shoulder injury. Ryan did her rehab duties to make her heal faster. They resumed working together for many years after that and stopped only after the pandemic hit in 2020. Ryan started his own business, but by then, he had impressed Kaley enough that she wanted to keep working with him. She asked him whether he would be interested in being a personal trainer. She opened a gym in her garage and hired Ryan to be her personal trainer.

KALEY CUOCO’S FITNESS ROUTINE

In a recent interview, Ryan gave a peek into her workout routine. He said in the interview that she accomplishes her daily fitness goals without centring on the scale. She works out only enough every day to not feel tired or sore the next day. Fitness also comes as second nature to her as she used to play tennis before she made it big as an actress. Ryan also said that she is very particular about her eating habits. She eats only as much as necessary and eats healthy. In addition, she also tries to aim for 10,000 steps daily to maintain a steady physical movement every day. If her busy schedule doesn’t allow her to train with Ryan, she performs yoga and horse riding in order to get her body moving.

For Kaley Cuoco, her workouts are all about feeling good

KALEY CUOCO WORKOUTS

Ryan Sorensen added that at least two days a week, she does resistance training and full-body workouts. The heavy training day also includes activities such as conditioning and stability work. She also likes working with a stability ball and a medicine ball that appeals to the inner athlete inside her. Upon being asked about what was her least favourite workout, Ryan replied, ‘The VersaClimber’. Ryan said that she doesn’t like this particular workout that much. He further said that he wants the workouts to be as entertaining as they can for his trainees. As per him, the workout should also have a calming psychological impact, and not the other way around.

Food is as important as a workout for fitness, if not more. Kaley also works with a dietician and prefers eating clean, vegan food. She also controls her portions and avoids overeating. She travels heavily due to her work and in that situation, Ryan and Kaley Cuoco discuss her fitness on a Zoom call and thus, they manage her workouts. When she is out, she mostly does bodyweight exercises and focuses on moving as much as she can. She also drinks very little.

Ryan further said that fitness is of utmost importance to Kaley and she believes that working out can provide an additional mental benefit to her. Ryan also gave advice that one should not work out to the point of exhaustion and mental health is paramount. In a way, Kaley’s fitness routines allow her to feel great, which is of optimum importance. She is also focused on being consistent and eating right.

One must appreciate the dedication it takes to maintain a fitness routine despite a hectic schedule. She is a great actress who maintains her work along with her body and that is precisely why she has amassed a huge fan following within a decade.

