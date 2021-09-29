Florence Pugh Hellbent To Change The Character Of Black Widow

Florence Pugh makes her high profile entry into the MCU with the 2021 hit film ‘Black Widow’. In the film, she portrayed Yelena Belova, the sister figure to Natasha Romanoff. However, in a press meet, she expressed her desire to make her character ‘weirder’.

Ever since the commencement of MCU’s fourth phase, there has been a casting carnival going on at Marvel. With big names like Jake Gyllenhaal and Angelina Jolie set to make their way into the superhero universe, the MCU is expanding. One such name that paved the way into the MCU is Florence Pugh. The English actress made her MCU debut in the 2021 film ‘Black Widow’, where she was seen playing Black Widow, a sister figure to Natasha Romanoff, the original Black Widow. Florence played Yelena Belova in the film, and her performance was loved universally. Many fans and critics praised her open-heartedly, some even saying that hers was the best performance in the film.

Florence Pugh wants Yelena odd and strange

Florence looked gorgeous and exhibited some kickass martial arts skills in the film. It was revealed that Yelena and Natasha both were trained by the Russians. While Natasha was able to successfully part herself from Red Doom and join the S.H.E.I.L.D, Yelena was stuck in the Russian organization. Hence, Yelena remained back with the Red Doom as one of their heavily trained assassins.

Video Credits: Wise Alzy

Her character portrayal was somehow true to the source material, the comics. Despite being a ruthless assassin working under a ruthless boss, Yelena was as fierce in the film as one could imagine her to be. But despite that, what stood out in Florence’s portrayal of the character was the optimism, humour and a childlike innocence at times. It was this multi-layered portrayal by Florence that earned her the tag of being the ‘highlight of the film’. Basking in the success of her MCU debut, she talked about her character during a press conference.

She said in the press conference that she found the character to be highly intriguing. She also mentioned that working with Scarlett and director Cate Shortland was a big reason for her to accept the role. She spoke further at length about her role in the film and casually mentioned that she wanted to make it weirder. While the fans thought the character was already quite fun the way it was, Florence’s admission is fresh and interesting. It makes the fans wonder what could be the character’s future in the upcoming MCU films. But from the looks of it, it seems like Yelela is going to stay in Marvel for the long haul. She will get plenty of chances to explore the ‘weird’ side of the character.

It is understandable. Black Widow is among the top tier Marvel superheroes from their cinematic universe. Hence, the portrayal of Yelena should have been distinctly different than Natasha, if the two characters needed their own personalities. Also, it would have been great fun to explore the ‘weirder’ side of Yelena.

In the press meet, Florence also seemed excited about making a new silhouette for the women in the MCU. She liked the fact that the character of Yelena was already loved and admired.

Video Credits: Kanej Brekkdown

A star of Scarlett Johansson’s stature could have easily overpowered Florence’s performance, but it clearly wasn’t the case. While there is still no confirmation about the new Marvel films that Florence will be joining, we are sure that an announcement is just on our way.

Tell us in the comments if you liked Florence’s performance as Yelena in ‘Black Widow’. Also, tell us your take on whether a ‘Black Widow’ sequel should portray her to be ‘crazier’.