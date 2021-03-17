Flack Season 2: Read On For Release Date Update And More

Season 1 of ‘Flack’ was released on Amazon Prime Video in the US on January 22nd – it’s not that long ago, right? But fans are already craving for the second season of ‘Flack’ on Amazon Prime.

New releases have been non-stop for both Amazon Prime and Netflix but not all shows have been able to find the level of popularity that ‘Flack’ Season 1 seems to enjoy. The show is much enjoyable thanks to its choice of dealing with contemporary topics that we all can relate to at some level.

The six-episode series, starring Anna Paquin, tells the story of an American PR executive, Robyn, who lives and works in London. However, it’s not all afternoon tea and crumpets for Robyn as her clients have the habit of getting themselves into deep trouble and it’s up to her to bail them out.

When is the ‘Flack’ Season 2 release date?

As far as season 2 of ‘Flack’ is concerned, we don’t need to worry a bit – ‘Flack’ Season 2 already is a finished product and was aired on the UK channel, W, in April 2020. Originally, ‘Flack’ Season 2 was supposed to be released in the USA on the Network Pop TV but its parent company Viacom CBS cut the show from the schedules – we wonder why?

Is ‘Flack’ Season 2 releasing on Amazon Prime in 2021?

‘Flack’ later got picked up by Amazon Prime video and season 2 of ‘Flack’, as a result, is reported to arrive at a later point in 2021.

So, as far as season 2 is concerned, keep your popcorn nearby ‘cause ‘Flack’ Season 2 might start streaming on Amazon Prime Video anytime in 2021. We are sure they will wait for a while to build up the hype a bit more.

What does the future hold for ‘Flack’?

But good things seldom last long, at least not on TV. Do we need to talk about the dozens of fan favourite cult TV series that have not seen any life beyond a season or two – ‘Firefly’, ‘The OA’, ‘Freaks and Geeks’, and the list goes on – let’s not dwell over that?

What’s important here is that the ‘Flack’ has still not been renewed for a third instalment on UK TV. That leaves us all in a bit of a dicey situation. It all depends on how well received ‘Flack’ Season 2 is – so that Amazon Prime Video picks it up for future seasons (remember the ‘Expanse’?)

Why should you watch it?

If you belong to the few that haven’t watched or heard of ‘Flack’ – you are missing out on an amazing experience. Instead of us describing in detail about season 1 of ‘Flack’ and ruining it for you let us talk in terms of what series fans would love this the most – ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘Scandal’, ‘Sex and the City‘, and ‘Absolutely Fabulous’, ‘Homeland‘. Intrigued about the show?

Video Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The high-paced series ensures that the 6 episodes practically fly by, and a lot of that is owing to the structure. This is not the monster-of-the-week episode but instead what you get from the series is a crisis-of-the-week format.

Let’s hope that season 2 of ‘Flack’ releases soon on Amazon Prime video and that the series sees a long runtime – whilst keeping us entertained for years to come.