Finding Freedom Co-author Joins Meghan Markle’s Army To Battle The Royals

Meghan Markle is in the news again. Earlier she had sued “Associated Press” for breach of privacy when her letter was published on the platform. Now, it has been revealed that she sent the letter to ‘Finding Freedom’ authors. Was Meghan working with the authors against the royal family?

‘FINDING FREEDOM’

The book deals with the first few months of Harry and Meghan’s marriage. The authors, both journalists, meticulously constructed the story of the then Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The book reveals how dark the discrimination against Meghan Markle was.

According to the book, not only the royals but even courtiers and other people in the castle discriminated against her. For the young royals, their marriage caused significant problems. In ‘Finding Freedom’ it is revealed that the relationship between Harry and William was destroyed.

The decision to leave the royal family was also hastily taken. The authors confirm that the queen and other royals were surprised by the decision. However, they were hostile to them throughout for the short duration during which the couple stayed with the family.

The book also delves into the nature of Markle’s relationship with her family. Since the story was being heavily publicized and people misrepresented Meghan frequently, her decision makes sense. Meghan Markle did help with ‘Finding Freedom’ but, her goal was to give a good story to the reporters. The only report she shared was a letter with her father, which portrayed the right side of the story.

‘Finding Freedom’ co-author joins Meghan Markle to battle the Royals

The press got hold of the story and started scripting their accounts based on it. But, they lacked context, and it showed Meghan Markle in a bad light. She had pleaded with her dad by saying, “You haven’t reached out to me since the week of our wedding, and while you claim you have no way of contacting me, my phone number has remained the same. If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop”.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN ?

‘Finding Freedom’ might not have been looking for a fight with the royals. But, it ultimately does end in that territory. The book reveals that the family was openly racist to Markle and tried to put Harry away from her. William even warned him not to get hitched because of “lust”.

To view black women as objects and to see their relationship as something that can be discarded seems to be a common thread through the royal family.

One notable exception from the story is Kate Middleton. Despite stories to the contrary, the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seems to have been strained because they had little in common and not because she meant Meghan any harm.

William does emerge as a villain. He repeatedly insisted that his brother wait to get engaged and that he should think about the family before committing to the relationship.

THE TEAM-UP

The team-up doesn’t exist. While Markle did reach out to ‘Finding Freedom’ authors to give out the letter, she didn’t work with them for the book. However, she did help them tell the story fully. Meghan Markle did help with ‘Finding Freedom’ but, she was not involved with the main story of the investigation. The racism she faced was still real, and her father’s actions have only escalated it. Though AP has claimed that her sharing the letter exonerates them from the privacy breach, Meghan has confirmed that she is confident that she will win the case.

And she should. Providing a secret document to a trusted journalist for a particular story and making it public are different affairs.

The ‘Finding Freedom’ authors found a chink in the armour of royalty. It appears that Meghan Markle has also contributed to their story. However, there isn’t an official team-up. Except that the book has helped Markle put out her case to the world, there is no concentrated agenda against the royals.