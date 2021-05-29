Find Out The Net Worth Of Your Favourite Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is a household name thanks to her successful appearance in the phenomenal series ‘Stranger Things’. She also owns her own beauty brand, so we discuss her net worth and what she actually does with all the money she makes, just at the age of 16!

Jane ‘Eleven’ Ives from Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things‘ is played by Millie Bobbie Brown and we don’t need to elaborate on why is she arguably the best find of the last 4-5 years. Also starring in ‘Enola Holmes‘, another successful Netflix project, she is known to be one of the biggest teen-breakout stars. Still a teenager, she has amassed a huge fan following, owing to her appearances in some really interesting projects. She is also in the news mostly due to her lifestyle, which is nothing short of exuberant. After all, when a 16 years old, who is barely eligible for a driving licence, drives in a $100,000 Cadillac, you just know that she means some serious business! But what actually is Millie’s net worth. Let’s discover together.

Highlights —

Millie Bobby Brown is a millionaire

Millie Bobby Brown’s per episode salary from ‘Stranger Things’

First, a little background. The Spanish born British actress Millie Bobby Brown made her acting debut in 2013 with the series ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland‘. She later appeared in the series ‘Intruders’ playing a lead role. She was a lesser-known actress, until 2016, the year she appeared playing Eleven in the Netflix mystery drama ‘Stranger Things’. And just like that, she had her major acting breakthrough and she hasn’t looked back ever since. She later played the role of Madison in the two ‘Godzilla’ films, and appeared playing the titular role in the Netflix film ‘Enola Holmes’.

Is Millie Bobby Brown a millionaire?

Millie Bobby Brown net worth

So, there is no dearth of success for the young actress. It’s mostly due to the smart career moves that she made over the years. And as an indirect result of that, she is leading a lavish life these days. For the first two seasons of ‘Stranger Things’, she was paid no more than $30,000 per episode. But the massive critical and commercial response the series had, had her asking for more for her hard work, which was totally justified. And from season 3 onwards, she received 10 times more than she received for the first two seasons. Yes, that’s right.

She was paid $350,000 for every episode following season 3. To understand it better, she made about $2.8 million per season of ‘Stranger Things’ for the third season. And now, as we know that the series has been renewed for the fourth season and we also know that she happens to be one of the key factors behind the success of the series, we can expect her pay to get raised more. After all, Netflix might be known for being many things, miser is not one of them.

An estimate says that the series will also be renewed for a fifth season, which can also prove to be the final season of the mystery series. Millie will have grown up by then and it shouldn’t be surprising to any of us if Millie asks for a whopping $1 million per episode for the final season. Time to deepen your pockets, Netflix.

What Millie Bobby Brown does with all her money?

And now, another question that demands an answer is that she is not even an adult, so what does she do with all the money she has? The answer is in the tabloid stories that we see of her from time to time. Ever since she has passed her driving test, she is seen travelling around in different cars. An estimate says that she owns at least half a dozen cars. In addition, she owns two lavish homes, one in Atlanta, Georgia and the other in London. Both her houses are estimated to be priced at $1 million each. In addition, she also donates generously and is frequently seen wearing designer clothes in public.

It’s official that her net worth is about $ 10 million which she has earned from her acting and modelling gigs and her own beauty product company Florence by Mills.

This is what you get when you are supremely talented and work extremely hard at an age where most of us don’t even realize our calling in life. While she is leading an enviable life, we all know that she deserves everything she has achieved.

Tell us in the comments what you think of her performance in ‘Stranger Things’ and whether you think the series will be renewed for a fifth season.