Fantastic Beasts 3 To Be The End Of Extended Harry Potter Franchise

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ might end up being the last movie to be shown on the big screen in the world of the Harry Potter franchise.

Not a lot has been said about the latest Harry Potter which is supposed to hit the screens on July 15, 2022, especially after Johnny Depp was removed from his infamous role portraying Grindelwald. A huge amount of controversy was also generated in 2020 as J.K. Rowling seemed to be on the side of Johnny Depp after he lost his court case and has ended up being replaced by Mads Mikkelson. This move infuriated his fans and many of them already dissociated themself from the franchise. Further, J.K. Rowling has also been at the receiving end since her image was tarnished in 2020, leading to more people stepping down from being her ardent fans. But this doesn’t seem to be the end of troubles for the Harry Potter franchise.

‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’, the second movie, started this rut of bad luck for the franchise. It severely underperformed at the theatres and was at the receiving end of negative criticism. It barely made $654 million and this is the whole reason that Warner Bros. has put in a lot of thought to the third movie in the series. That includes replacing Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelson, but the major move seems to be recent reports that suggest they would directly screen it on HBO Max.

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, not to be shown in theatres

The film producers already owe a staggering $16 million to Johnny Depp, according to legal contracts, even though he had shot only one scene before being replaced. Now, Warner Bros. is reconsidering their entire plan of showing the movie in theatres. ‘Fantastic Beasts’ was supposed to be a 5-part movie but due to its unsuccessful performance, producers are keen to wrap it up by the end of ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, hinting that this might put an end to the Harry Potter universe when it comes to movies.

This move might indicate that the show producers are keen to invest their time in a series or show instead which would take the audience to the time when the houses of Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw were formed and try to garner the interest of the audience again.

This surely puts everybody in a fix for this might mean that J.K. Rowling’s baby might come to an abrupt end and things would not end up going according to her plan. No official comment was made by the film cast or crew regarding this but this might not be the end of drama or trouble for the franchise since there is an entire year before the movie hits the floors.

