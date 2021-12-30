Fantastic Beasts 3: Ghost Of Johnny Depp All Set To Tear Apart The Film

As the ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ trailer is out, fans of Johnny Depp have declared that the movie would be the biggest disaster of the year.

Johnny Depp is out from ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, the bitter truth told a million times. After carrying out huge online propaganda to bring back Depp, now the fans are cursing the franchise claiming that ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, starring Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald as the replacement of Depp, will be the biggest movie mistake ever made by the makers.

We see a lot of Jude Law’s Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. The third instalment titled ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ has been in the news ever since the divorce battle of Depp and Amber Heard forced the makers to replace the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ actor with Mads Mikkelsen. Even though Mikkelsen is a great choice, seeing his past work, Depp has created a huge web of fans through his exceptional acting prowess in playing eccentric characters, making it hard to see anyone else replacing him.

The new trailer of the third instalment of the film series is more about Jude Law’s Dumbledore. The third segment is bringing back Ezra Miller as Credence, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, and many more actors. Focusing on Hogwarts, the trailer points that Grindelwald is getting stronger with each passing minute to fight against the muggles.

Those who have watched the trailer are saying that there exists a surprising similarity between Potter and Dumbledore’s relationship with Newt’s. While fans across the world are excited to watch what’s happening in the wizarding world, the casting decision by makers is still making fans upset. For those who are unaware, Johnny Depp played the role of Grindelwald in the first two parts.

Fans have taken to social media to predict that the movie will be a big flop despite being a great story. They have nothing against Mikkelsen, however, the injustice done to Depp is unforgivable. They aren’t going to forget what the makers of Fantastic Beasts did to the career of Johnny Depp. According to these fans, the fans’ response would make them never forget it either.

It seems like the ghost of Johnny Depp will keep hovering until ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ releases next year on 8th April. Let us know in the comments box below if you would accept Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ or you will raise your flags to cry for Johnny Depp’s reprisal in the franchise.