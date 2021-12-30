LATEST NEWS

Fantastic Beasts 3: Ghost Of Johnny Depp All Set To Tear Apart The Film

‘Fantastic Beasts 3' trailer out: Ghost of Johnny Depp set to tear apart the film
DKODING Studio
Jyotsna Rai

Education: Bachelors in Information and Communication Technologies, Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women’s University, Jaipur | Jyotsna Rai covers everything that is rocking and rolling in the TV and Web genre. She started her career as a developer for an E-Commerce start-up Trend Spry before moving on to work as a Project Manager in the India office of Code n Design Pty Ltd, Melbourne. She tiptoed into the world of TV shows in 2020 and is slowly establishing herself as an author.

Previous Article
Director James Gunn Confesses The Real Reason Behind No Joker In The Suicide Squad
No Newer Articles