Fans Of Johnny Depp Want Brian Cox To Apologise To The Original Jack Sparrow

Brian Cox’s rather insensitive remarks towards Johnny Depp didn’t sit really well with his fans, and they want Brian to issue an apology just this instant.

Since the allegations of abuse against Johnny Depp‘s ex-wife, Amber Heard, became public on the internet, things appear to be going downhill for the actor. First, he got fired from all of his major projects, including ‘Fantastic Beats‘ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’ And it now appears that he has no friends in the industry, with the ‘Succession’ star labelling him “overrated.” However, it appears that fans have decided not to let go of Depp’s hand and are making Brian Cox regret what he said.

In his memoir, “Putting The Rabbit in the Hat”, Brian Cox called Johnny Depp “overrated”. He wrote, “Personable though I am sure he is, [he] is so overblown, so overrated”.

However, in an interview with “Deadline“, he explained why he referred to him as such. He stated that he felt compelled to be forthright about who people are and that this is just his opinion. And he has received a lot of criticism for disrespecting people, and he believes that some people have not read the book and believe he is slamming Johnny Depp. He also stated that he is not criticising Johnny Depp. He has nothing against Johnny Depp and thinks he has done some amazing things, but he has reservations about him.

Did fans make Brian Cox regret what he said about Johnny Depp?

Brian Cox admits that labelling Johnny Depp “overrated” in his new book was “harsh.” The 75-year-old actor admitted that he “kind of” regrets what he wrote in his book.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Brian said, “I have heard a lot from his … they call it a fan club, but I think it is some kind of CIA agency that works on his behalf”. He went on to say that he was being a little too harsh and that he was going for the easy joke.

Video Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Scottish actor expressed regret for his remarks about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, implying that he added an addendum to the book before it was published. He explained, “I am not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip”.

He also further said that people always admired Johnny Depp. However, the love for him is surely declining. He then said that if Depp were to go after the role of Jack Sparrow now, they will give it to Brendan Gleeson.

Depp recently came to Instagram to encourage his followers to see his next film “Minamata”. The star posted a slew of photos. In the caption, he said that in 2019, just before the pandemic, they made a film about giving those who don’t have a voice. Such a theme seemed more important to him today than ever before. He went on to say that, with all due respect to the strong, beautiful, and brave people of Minamata, their story is now available in U.S. theatres.

Depp’s post has made it clear that the actor will be returning to theatres near us soon.

‘Minamata’ is a 2020 drama film directed by Andrew Levitas and based on the book of the same name by Aileen Mioko Smith and Eugene Smith.

Video Credits: The Hollywood Fix

Eugene Smith, a photographer from the United States, documented the symptoms of mercury poisoning on the people of Minamata, Kumamoto, Japan. This character is played by Johnny Depp, who also produced the film. The film had its global premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020.

Tell us in the comments if you agree that Johnny Depp is an overrated actor!

