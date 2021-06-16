Fans Despise The New Catwoman Mask Look In The Batman Promo

This is how Catwoman’s mask will look like.

Ever since the release of ‘The Batman’ was announced, it has become impossible to contain the excitement level of the fans. With possible theories being speculated every day, fans were also wondering whether there will be any change in the look of Batman and the villains involved in the movie. Well, looks like before DC and Warner Bros could reveal the look, in the promo art of ‘The Batman’, Catwoman’s mask’s design has been leaked. Want to know what it will look like? Keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights

Design of Catwoman’s mask

The storyline of ‘The Batman’

‘The Batman’ release date

Design of Catwoman mask

Related: Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman: Is DC’s New Batman a flop even before filming?

Catwoman’s mask look leaked in the promo art of ‘The Batman’

Video Credits: Heavy Spoilers

In the promo art of ‘The Batman’, fans actually got a glimpse of Catwoman’s mask and a hint of her costume. Taking a look at the picture, it seems like the designers were inspired by a feline. The mask reveals the majority of her face, covering only the nose and glorifying her beautiful eyes and lips. However, it looks like fans were not very impressed by the design of Catwoman’s mask as they felt that it lacked effort and could have been more innovative. Talking about her costume, it was announced that her suit will be getting an advanced transformation, which we believe was very much needed.

Related: Batman: Dark Knight’s True Love Finally Revealed

The storyline of ‘The Batman’

Video Credits: New Rockstars

It has now become official that ‘The Batman’ will rotate around stories of the origin of Catwoman, Penguin, And The Riddler. In fact, Keanu Reeves himself admitted that ‘The Batman’ will involve stories about the three villains. He said, “It’s actually in a weird way the origins of a lot of our Rogues’ Gallery characters. Selina isn’t Catwoman yet, that’s actually part of the journey. Oz is not yet the kingpin that he’s going to become, he’s the Penguin and, in fact, doesn’t like being called the Penguin. And the Riddler is just emerging for the first time. How all these characters connect was for me one of the challenges but also one of the exciting things about the creation of the story, which is that in going on this urge and compulsion to solve this series of crimes, you touch on all of these iterations of the beginnings of these characters. The whole movie is like a snowball rolling. You can just feel the momentum building and building”.

When will ‘The Batman’ release?

Due to the pandemic, the release of many movies was delayed and the same happened with ‘The Batman’. Where earlier the movie was supposed to come out this year, the release has now been pushed forward to 4th March 2022.

Did you like Catwoman’s mask? If not, what could have been different?