‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is trying to be guilty of creating a villain out of our hero Tony Stark – the fans are already falling for it.

Disney+ new series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is proving to be bang on. While the first episode of the MCU’s second TV series was an explosive beginning, things have gotten further intense in the second episode. No doubt that the show became the most streamed show on Disney+ ever. However, with everything going well, the show is trying to be guilty of something that the fans never expected. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is unintentionally making a villain out of Tony Stark aka Iron man after his death. Surprisingly enough, fans are already falling for the trap.

What’s the rage all about against Tony Stark after fans witnessed financially broke Sam in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’?

Highlights —

Falcon is poor in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Why fans are hating Tony Stark over ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’?

Why Tony never paid the Avengers – Was he obliged to?

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

Spoilers Ahead! You are warned for some heavy ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ spoilers.

Falcon is poor in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Impressively enough, TFWS is diving deeper into the world full of consequences after Thanos’ blip. It’s showing us how the world has become worse after Avengers undid the snap.

In episode 1, we meet Sam Wilson’s sister, and we find out that his family is suffering financially. Sam approaches a bank for a loan to keep his family business afloat. Apparently, the bank denies him a loan with the reasoning that he had no income over the last 5 years.

Related: Why Sam Is Wrong About Aliens, Androids And Wizards

Sam tries to explain that he too was blipped like all the others and as his sister argues, “How can you have income if you don’t exist?”

Falcon and the Winter Soldier spreads hate for Tony Stark

Sam also tries to convince the bank rep that he has govt. contracts and is eligible for a loan, but apparently the “New World Order” has some improvised rules.

The world’s reality and Falcon’s state impact us on a whole other emotional level. But the same scene in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ reveals something that has made fans hate Tony Stark.

Why fans are hating Tony Stark over ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’?

Fans are cancelling Tony Stark after facing a revelation in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Apparently, the conversation reveals that Avengers never received any payment, they had no salary, neither from govt. nor from the billionaire Tony Stark.

In the sequence, the bank rep asks the Falcon: “You know what I always wondered? How do you guys (Avengers) make a living? – I mean, your financials are all over the place. Is there some kind of fund for heroes? Or did Stark pay you when he was around?”

To which Sam replies: “No it doesn’t really work like that. There’s a tremendous amount of goodwill, and because of which people are inclined to help.”

This revelation surprised a bunch of people, who expected that Tony Stark must be paying the Avengers.

Tony stark started trending after that episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and a section of Marvel fans started arguing that he should have paid the Avengers given he had plenty to offer.

Here are some of the tweets:

this man falcon said they were surviving off gofundmes omg — chris (@icedoutomnitrix) March 19, 2021

So Tony Stark was a billionaire but had my girl Wanda out here driving a Buick and couldn’t pay my mans Sam????? pic.twitter.com/beG0SBhnbx — ✨Amber✨ (@fictionlwndrlnd) March 19, 2021

While a section of fans who are arguing that Tony should have paid are making him into a selfish capitalist, there’s another section that has a more reasonable defence.

Why Tony never paid the Avengers – Was he obliged to?

Tony sacrificed his life saving the world, but that’s a discussion for another day. Right? Currently, the debate is about whether Tony should have paid Avengers a salary or not? As a section of fans started cancelling Tony Stark after ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, there were plenty of reasonable arguments in defence.

Related: Sam And Bucky Brings Another Civil War To MCU

Tony Stark never paid the Avengers, and he should have never paid them – then why all the hate against him?

One of the fans (@PeterMokwebo) argued that Sam was team Captain America, and he fought against Tony, thus it makes no sense to ask Tony to pay him. Which is a reasonable point, but not necessarily a fair one.

If I was Tony Stark I also would not pay them Avengers lol they were on Captain Americas side in Civil War, they not getting shit pic.twitter.com/TOlknWsx1l — Bigweebo🇿🇦 (@PeterMokwebo) March 20, 2021

However, another fan (@Zaaaraaai) tweeted a more acceptable argument. Which says that Tony has never been the leader of the Avengers. The Avengers don’t work for him. Technically, Captain America was the leader, and Avengers originally worked for SHIELD.

WHY are people acting like it was Tony Stark’s job to pay the avengers? They didn’t work for him. He wasn’t even in charge of the team. He built them all tech, built them the avengers compound and hosted them for free. Blame SHIELD or something instead smh pic.twitter.com/L903p1cnIr — go see a therapist (@zaaaraaaii) March 20, 2021

Even though Tony owes Avengers nothing, Stark was the one who built and provided all their tech and gadgets; he must have paid for all the other expenses as well; he also built the Avengers compound for them, a free place for all the Avengers.

Many other fans tweeted a similar argument:

The MCU Stans are trying to cancel Tony Stark because he didn't pay the members of the Avengers even though..



1. He wasn't the leader, Cap was

2. He literally gave them all a home in a massive complex at Avengers HQ

3. He designs and builds their tech and weapon's. pic.twitter.com/0L4KND14Hp — That REDACTED Guy #KingSharkSquad (@REDACTEDSpider) March 20, 2021

"tOnY sTaRk cOuLd nOt pAy sAm's rEnT.. sElFiSh cApItAliSt hUh"

.

.

.

.

Meanwhile Tony Stark pic.twitter.com/kkbpTHmxa1 — Iron Heart ⎊ TFATWS ERA (@StarksGrayson) March 20, 2021

While people cancelling Tony Stark for not paying The Avengers makes no sense, the emotions behind it after watching ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ are totally understandable.

However, we totally think Avengers had enough of the self-esteem that they would have denied Tony if he offered them a salary. It’s obvious that the govt offered them agreements and contracts multiple times, which must have included a salary, but such pay comes with restriction. The same applies here.

What do you think? Does hating Tony Stark for Sam’s condition in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ make any sense? Put your thoughts in the comments below.