Rest In Peace Cap: Falcon And The Winter Soldier Shows Dead Captain America

While the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was the end of the Infinity saga, it was certainly not the end of tragedies in Marvel – as ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ reveals a dead Captain America.

Disney+ ‘WandaVision’ was a sit-com, but it made us cry. Wanda suffered from so much grief that not only the town of Westview but even the audience felt it deep inside. However, the fans were finally feeling that ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ will bring back the mood in MCU after ‘Avengers: Endgame’. After all, at some point, we are supposed to move over the death of Iron Man and Black Widow. But guess what, Marvel has no plans of losing the grip over our guts. Apparently, the title of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ first episode, and the leaked photos from Disney+ show confirms that Captain America is dead. Ahhh, here we go again!

Is Captain America dead in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’?

‘Rest in Peace Cap’ – says the title of the first episode.

Some stills from the show confirm the death of Cap!

At the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, we had Iron Man aka Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), dead after saving the world. Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), sacrificed her life for the soul stone. There was no end to our grief.

The leaked title, ‘Rest in Peace, Cap’, and several new released photos of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ all hint at the death of Captain America.

However, the only thing that put a smile on our faces was the fact that Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, was alive. Even though he returned as an old man after returning all the Infinity Stones, and passed on his shield to Sam Wilson, but, at least, he was alive. And that gave the fans a sense of relief. But for how long?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ hints at the death of Captain America.

It seems like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was meant to die in the Endgame, but Marvel must have thought of the limits of grief fans could bear. Because some of the leaks suggest that Captain America is dead in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Solider’.

Now assuming that the Disney+ show is set around the same timeline, or a year or two after the ‘Endgame’ battle, we could consider that Steve died peacefully. If he died at all.

‘Rest in Peace Cap’ – says the title of the first episode

Apparently, the title of the first episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Solider’ has been leaked, and it reveals that Captain America is dead. Now it’s hard to say if the title is leaked or is official. As the claims go, the leaks have originated from the listed episode on the French Disney+ account.

The title reads in French ‘Repose en Paix, Cap’, which unfortunately translates to ‘Rest in Peace, Cap’.

The leaked listing even reveals the runtime of episode 1 at 54 minutes. That’s what gives the fan a bit of relief. Because ScreenRant’s Tessa Smith (via @cosmic_marvel on Twitter) has confirmed that the episode will be 48 minutes long.

This proves that the leaks might not be true, at least the fans would want it to be a lie.

If the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is any indication of the whole season, fans are in for an action packed treat! Looking forward to diving more into these two incredible heroes! @falconandwinter episode 1 is 48 glorious minutes and ends with a WHAT moment! pic.twitter.com/KVok64KXjx — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 12, 2021

While the contradictory information about the runtime of the episode might mean the leaks are wrong, they don’t necessarily assure that Captain survived old age.

What needs to be noted is – most of The French accounts that originally leaked this title and information on Twitter are now suspended. Marvel thought we wouldn’t notice, but we did. Marvel wouldn’t have suspended the accounts if the leaks were entirely baseless. So, we better be prepared.

Some stills from the show confirm the death of Cap!

The title reveal could be inaccurate and can be considered as just another lie among many such. But some of the images from ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ definitely hints at a dead Captain America.

Captain America is dead – ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ to stick with the grief of ‘Endgame’ and ‘WandaVision’.

As “Inverse” reports, a couple of the released photos from the latest Disney+ show hints at a tragic happening.

In the released photo, Sam Wilson is standing beside an empty bed, holding Cap’s shield in his hand, staring at it in what feels like grief. What’s more revealing are the clothes Sam is wearing, which definitely belong at a funeral.

If the image really means what we could DKOD from it, then ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ isn’t going to be all fun and fights, as we expected it to be.

What do you think? Is Captain America dead in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’? Is there any truth to the leaks and rumours? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.