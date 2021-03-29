F9 Could Be Vin Diesel’s Last Outing For The Fast & Furious Franchise

Will Vin Diesel say bye at the end of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ or will he be part of the tenth ‘Fast and Furious’ too? Let’s find out more about what the actor has to say!

The first ‘Fast and the Furious’ movie premiered in 2001. It performed exceptionally at the box office, which further led to releasing seven more ‘Fast and the Furious’ movies. The franchise has expanded vastly in every aspect. Justin Lin has directed the upcoming movie, and will also be part of the future instalments. ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ was initially slated to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Did you know that ‘F9: The Fast Saga’s’ release date has changed three times!

HIGHLIGHTS —

Vin Diesel against ‘Fast 9’ release date changes?

Will there be a ‘Fast 10’ in the future?

Vin Diesel against ‘Fast 9’ release date changes?

The ninth movie in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise was earlier scheduled to release in May 2020. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed numerous times. Earlier, Universal Pictures pushed the project to 2nd April 2021 and then to 28th May 2021. As per the latest updates, the movie is scheduled to release on 25th June 2021. Vin Diesel shared the new release date of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ through a teaser he posted on his Instagram account. This delay is because theatres in some parts of the world are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will there be a ‘Fast 10’ in the future?

During an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, Vin Diesel was asked if the cast and crew of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise will do two more films after ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ to wrap up the main series, as they continue to build the world out via other spin-offs and vehicles.

Related: Jason Statham Works Overtime To Bring Tom Cruise To Fast And Furious 10

Diesel talked about how that was because it was always what they had discussed. Even as far back as 2012, 2013, it was something that Pablo Walker and Diesel would discuss. It just always felt right to him. Being a part of the Marvel franchise, they saw the possibility. When you have that much story, you can end with two films. It was something that they had talked about that became real. “It has just been such a wonderful, wonderful run, and we had always envisioned that 10 would be the farewell, the finale, and that is what our story is working towards”, said Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel is planning to release ‘Fast & Furious 10’ in two parts!

Vin Diesel’s – ‘The Fast & Furious’ franchise

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker shared a great relationship both on and off-screen. Paul Walker sadly passed away in 2013 due to a single-car crash. Vin Diesel still remembers his friend, and co-star while planning the future of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. Walker is also the inspiration behind John Cena’s new character in ‘F9: The Fast Saga’. After its release, the series will conclude its run with a two-part finale movie. Despite the main series ending, the universe will proceed further with spin-off series such as ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. A sequel and spin-off are currently in development.

Hence, this means that Vin Diesel will be back as Dominic Toretto. He further conveyed that in an interview with “USA TODAY”. Diesel mentioned that he would be very cautious about talking about that. Even for a minute, if his kids thought he was wrapping up the saga, they would boycott.

Who will be back in ‘F9: The Fast Saga’?

The main cast of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ will feature Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej, and Tyrese Gibson as Roman. After skipping ‘The Fate of the Furious’, Jordana Brewster is also back as Dom’s sister Mia. Paul Walker’s brother Cody Walker might revive the role of Brian O’Conner. A few years ago, Cody and Caleb finished the filming for ‘Fast and Furious 7‘. Nathalie Emmanuel will also return as Ramsey. The first trailer revealed the return of Lucas Black as Sean Boswell. Fans will not see Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively.

John Cena is the latest edition to the ‘Fast and Furious’ family. He will be portraying the role of Dom’s unknown brother Jakob. Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren as Cipher and Magdalene are also confirmed to be part of ‘Fast and Furious’ 9. The highly awaited movie has also included Cardi B, ‘Peaky Blinders’ stars Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett.