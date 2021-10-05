Sequel To Camila Cabello’s Cinderella: Everything You Need To Know About Cinderella 2

Camila Cabello is stealing hearts with her performance and gusto in Amazon Prime’s ‘Cinderella’. But will she be charmed enough to feature in a sequel? Keeping reading to find out!

‘Cinderella’, directed by Kay Cannon, was one of the most-awaited films of this year, given the promise of its feminist reimagination. Since its release, it has generated a lot of buzz. However, the fate of its sequel depends on a number of factors. Here are all the details you need to know about ‘Cinderella 2’.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Cinderella’: What makes it unique

Mixed reactions to ‘Cinderella’

The possibilities of ‘Cinderella 2’

ONE OF A KIND ‘CINDERELLA’

‘Cinderella’ is based on an idea by James Corden, the late-night show host, who also serves as a producer and an actor in the film. The story follows the journey of Ella, played by pop star Camila Cabello, as she realizes her dream of becoming a fashion designer. Yes, the film takes a different turn from the original fairy-tale by focusing on the professional, and not romantic, ambitions of its heroine.

Cinderella Movie 2021 is just damn good! Camila Cabello is such a perfect Ella. Idina Menzel is always damn awesome! The girl who acted as Princess Gwen? Damn girl crush! This is the best Cinderella movie version ever 😭 — 👽 | aespa is savage 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@MonAmourPCY) September 20, 2021

The film is also unique in dealing with its other female characters. For instance, Cinderella’s stepmother Vivian is given a three-dimensional character with a backstory that justifies her intentions to sabotage Ella.

Related: Camila Cabello’s Cindrella Has A Message But Falls Short of Praise

This is in line with the latest trend in stories of adding more character to its antagonists. Vivian is portrayed as a woman whose own dreams were impeded by a man. Thus, out of spite, she wants the same treatment for Ella’s ambitions of becoming a dressmaker.

‘Cinderella’: What makes it unique

Furthermore, Ella’s Prince Robert has a sister named Gwen who opposes him in how he runs the kingdom. Gwen is shown as a woman with a better plan than her brother for their kingdom. Ultimately, as Prince Robert leaves with Ella to accompany her all around the world as she pursues her dressmaking career, Gwen takes over the throne.

‘Cinderella’ is a refreshing feminist imagination of the classic tale of Cinderella and Prince Charming because here, Ella wants more than just being the object of the Prince’s love.

CAMILA SAVES THE DAY

It cannot be argued after watching ‘Cinderella’ that Camila Cabello is perfect in this energetic musical. She brings the best to the table as a performer and steals the show every step of the way. However, Camila Cabello’s chances of getting a ‘Cinderella’ sequel depend on more things than her performance.

Video Credits: Tristan Paredes

For a musical, ‘Cinderella’ has not received the kind of appealing praise it would expect. It has received mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. The film is confused about its tone in many places. Several developments in the film happen out of the blue without a meaningful pace. While the pomp of its musical numbers is attractive, is it enough to blind us to its faults?

Related: Camila Cabello’s Cinderella Is Shattering The Glass Ceiling

THE ODDS OF ‘CINDERELLA 2’

There has been no official announcement of ‘Cinderella 2’. However, if the producers were to give a sequel a chance, here’s how they could go about it.

Firstly, it would be a great option to bring Cabello back for the sequel and follow her journey as an established dressmaker and the hurdles she faces. This would make ‘Cinderalla 2’ a follow-up to ‘Cinderella’, which will cease to be a self-contained story. This is a lucrative possibility because Camilla Cabello is dedicated enough to rise again to the opportunity.

Video Credits: Tommy Ross

Secondly, the sequel to ‘Cinderella’ can be a standalone story that charts out a fresh journey for another Ella. Since ‘Cinderella’ has flouted historical accuracy for entertainment purposes, it could use the sequel to also show a queer story between Cinderella and a princess on a throne.

Either way, will the makers take a chance with ‘Cinderella 2’ when the first film was not received as well they had expected it to? They could attempt course correction with ‘Cinderella 2’ by rectifying the details amiss in this film.

If a ‘Cinderella 2’ does happen, its release date would depend on when it is announced. If it is declared by the end of this year, we can expect ‘Cinderella 2’ to grace us in 2023.

Did you like Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’? Are you looking forward to a sequel? Comment below!