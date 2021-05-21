With the release of the Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’, it seemed that Snyderverse would again become a reality – but, WB is out to Kill the dreams.

In the eyes of WB, the Snyderverse is a competition for what they have in store. For one, the role of the new Batman is going to be played by Robert Pattinson. We also know that Ben Affleck is going to take up the dark knight’s role in the Flash’s standalone movie. But we don’t know how it will all play out. Could this be an attempt by WB to kill the Snyderverse?

Why do people think that WB is out to kill the Snyderverse?

In his recent interview, Zack Snyder, the director, and co-conspirator of the DCEU addressed these claims. One thing was clear from the beginning that WB never intended for the Synder-cut to go out in public. If it had not been so, the WB studios might have had to kill the Snyderverse without any ripple effect.

In the interview, Snyder said that he already had the 5-part arc in his mind. The ultimate conclusion to that would have been ‘Justice League 3’.

Every new DC movie is WB’s attempt to kill Snyderverse.

For the first ‘Justice League,’ when Snyder was replaced by Joss Whedon, the whole story was completely changed. With the help of the Snyder cut, Zack Snyder was able to show the audience what could have been.

Though the interview with Jack Takes was about his new project ‘Army of the Dead,’ we all know that at some point the topic of WB trying to kill the Snyderverse was going to come up. Right now every interview with Zack Snyder is an excuse to get the latest scoop on the DCEU.

What Zack Snyder has to say?

In the interview, Zack Snyder talked about the aggressive anti-Snyder stance that WB has. By simply putting it as ‘they are not interested,’ we can be certain there isn’t much excitement shown by the production house. A passer-by would look at this situation and would easily conclude that the giant WB is out there to kill the Snyderverse. As for the fans, he sure did pour out his heart with utmost gratitude.

Where are we headed without Snyderverse.

With ‘Wonder Women 1984’ releasing later last year and ‘The Flash’ coming out sometime in 2022, it is clear that the studios have not yet pulled the plug on the characters. But with Snyder out of the seat at the table, things could prove to be completely different in terms of the story-telling. In one way, it won’t be a Snyderverse if Snyder himself is not at the helm. But, with the serious support from the fan community, things might have a chance.

Again, maybe this is not a way for WB to kill the Snyderverse, instead, it could be their way of looking at the DCEU. We’ll certainly find out in the future what happens to our favorite DC heroes.