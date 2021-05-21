LATEST NEWS

Every New DC Movie Is WB’s Attempt To Kill Snyderverse

Every new DC movie is WB’s attempt to kill Snyderverse.
DKODING Studio
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

Previous Article
Millie Bobby Brown Has Put Robert Pattinson's Twilight To Shame
No Newer Articles