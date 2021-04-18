Even Robert Downey Jr Can’t Replace Jeremy Renner In MCU Fans’ Hearts

Even after facing some criticisms, fans are obsessed with the MCU star, Jeremy Renner and here is what made the fans go crazy over him.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Jeremy Renner is best known for his portrayal of Hawkeye (Clint Barton). Many Marvel fans find the archery-based Avenger sympathetic because he is one of the few heroes with a family and children. Marvel fans also adore Renner for a different, more aesthetic reason. Renner’s ridiculously ripped body, particularly his two massive biceps, is the reason for this.

Renner made his first appearance as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2011 film ‘Thor’. He played a major role in the film where he played as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent protecting god of thunder’s hammer Mjolnir, when it crashes on Earth. In ‘The Avengers’, Hawkeye helps his super-powered friends protect the Earth against the trickster god Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his alien army, giving Marvel fans more insight into the character.

Renner is also well-known for his roles in blockbusters such as ‘The Hurt Locker’, ‘The Town’, and ‘American Hustle’. His performances in ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘The Town’ earned him Academy Award nominations. Renner previously had his own Jeremy Renner App, but it was forced to close due to online trolls and backlash.

Jeremy Renner’s biceps in ‘The Avengers’

Renner appears alongside Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Black Widow in the first ‘Avengers’ film.

Hawkeye and the Ruffalo version of the Hulk are the only two authentic team members who do not have their own self-titled film, despite the upcoming release of the delayed ‘Black Widow’. Renner’s muscles, particularly his biceps, are noticeably large in ‘The Avengers’.

Renner’s physique stands out in a film filled with action-figure-like human figures. He employs these muscle tissues to believable hearth off a slew of extremely accurate arrows.

He is capable of maintaining his personal in a hand-to-hand fight with Black Widow, which is a tremendous feat of power. Renner’s massive muscle tissue and motion picture expertise make him a plausible hero, particularly one based on human power and talent rather than other-worldly powers.

MCU fans can’t stop talking about Jeremy Renner’s biceps

Some fans remarked on the size of Renner’s arms in a throwback photo of Renner, Evans, and Johansson in costume with Stan Lee, the Marvel legend and founder of their characters.

Renner’s raging biceps were out of commission for a brief period in 2018, when he broke both of his arms in the comedy film ‘Tag’ while playing the most important game of tag ever. His left arm had a broken wrist and his right arm had a fractured elbow.

Renner was injured while performing a stunt that required him to jump over a stack of chairs. This setback did not deter the action star from filming the rest of his ‘Tag’ role as well as his roles in other MCU films.

Renner and his arms have recently been the subject of some controversy, but he is expected to reprise his role as Hawkeye. Fans will be able to admire Renner’s muscles in the upcoming Hawkeye television series, which will premiere on Disney Plus in the fall of 2021.

Are you one of the fans who is obsessed with Jeremy Renner? Let us know in the comments below which role of his inspired you.