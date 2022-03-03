Evangeline Lilly Trashed By Marvel For Her Anti-Vaccine Comments

Lilly’s attendance at RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccination march in Washington, D.C., nearly two years after she caused an uproar by refusing to self-quarantine at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, has once again sparked a backlash. The same march where RFK called vaccine mandates “a coup d’etat to democracy” and compared vaccine passports to slavery, citing Hitler and Anne Frank for good measure. But why is Evangeline Lilly against the vaccine? Read on to know more.

Evangeline Lilly against vaccines

Evangeline Lilly to be trashed by Marvel fans

Evangeline Lilly against vaccines

Because Kennedy, the son of the late U.S. senator and presidential candidate, as well as a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, was involved, the anti-vaccination mandate rally immediately made headlines.

Kennedy compared vaccination laws to the authoritarian government in Nazi Germany, where an approximate 6 million Jews were brutally murdered as part of Adolf Hitler’s genocide. In his speech at the rally, Kennedy made the comparison: “Examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control”.

Kennedy is well-known for his anti-vaccine stance, and the Anti-Defamation League condemned him in 2015 for remarks he made equating vaccination mandates with the Nazi genocide of the Holocaust.

Instagram photos taken at the rally were shared by Lilly, who plays Hope Van Dyne in Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ films. The actress argues that “forced to inject their body with anything, against their will” is wrong. Lilly posted a picture of a “vaxxed democrat for medical freedom” sign holder.

“This is not healthy. This is not love”, Lilly penned. She further went on to say the following:

“I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

It’s not clear if Lilly, who finally completed filming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania’ last year, has been vaccinated. As reported by “NBC News”, a spokesman for Lilly did not immediately return a call seeking comment. As a result of the backlash, she received following her comments on the pandemic, Lilly has apologized.

Evangeline Lilly against vaccines

On Instagram in March 2020, she wrote, “#businessasusual” despite public health officials’ advice to stay inside. In response to a fan’s comment, she called the coronavirus a “respiratory flu”.

Evangeline eventually expressed a “sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity” she showed in her previous post to the “very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19”. The apology continued as follows:

“Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

Evangeline Lilly to be trashed by Marvel fans

In response to Lilly’s anti-vaccination stance, some Marvel fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure. Twitter handle, Little Llama appeals to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to take care of business:

Dear Kevin Feige. Could you remind your MCU cast members like Evangeline Lilly that alienating your international audience, by being loudly antivax or supporting right wing douchebaggery, isn't a good idea. I am a die hard MCU fan but I'm ready to cut the WASP out of my viewing. — ʟɪᴛᴛʟᴇ ʟʟᴀᴍᴀ 🇺🇦 💙💛 🌻 #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@xLittleLlama) February 21, 2022

“Dear Kevin Feige. Could you remind your MCU cast members like Evangeline Lilly that alienating your international audience, by being loudly anti-vax or supporting right-wing douchebaggery, isn’t a good idea. I am a die-hard MCU fan but I’m ready to cut the WASP out of my viewing.”

Another Twitter handle, Z Raven says they weren’t a “huge fan of Evangeline Lilly” anyway:

Honestly it wasn't until the MCU that I even heard of Hope Van Dyne to begin with, like all the video games and shows I watched before that only ever had Janet as Wasp and that is all I knew — Z Raven💜 (@Raven15769) February 21, 2022

“Well, it is a good thing I never was a huge fan of Evangeline Lilly, I am more of a Janet Van Dyne fan than a Hope Van Dyne fan anyway. Honestly, it wasn’t until the MCU that I even heard of Hope Van Dyne, to begin with, like all the video games and shows I watched before that only ever had Janet as Wasp and that is all I knew.”

While there are many more such fans hating on the actress, hopefully, it won’t affect the upcoming ‘Ant-Man’ movie. Do you think Lilly should be replaced with another actress? How do you feel about her anti-vaccine stance? Let us know in the comment section below. Keep updated on all the entertainment news with Dkoding!