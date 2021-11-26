LATEST NEWS

Ethan Hawke Steals Robert Pattinson’s Batman Role In Upcoming WB Film

Robert Pattinson to be replaced by Ethan Hawke
DKODING Studio
Oviya Priyadharshini

Oviya Priyadharshini is a Master in commerce . Her love for entertainment and fashion has made her take up this career. Now she is a content writer and a freelancer who extensively works on providing the audience with latest up dates on entertainment, fashion , lifestyle and business . She is a free spirit and a person who has never let the child inside her die.

Previous Article
Marvel President Kevin Fiege Risked His Job For Casting Robert Downey Jr
No Newer Articles