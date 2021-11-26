Ethan Hawke Steals Robert Pattinson’s Batman Role In Upcoming WB Film

Ethan Hawke is all set to replace Robert Pattinson in this animated version of Batman. Keep reading to find out.

Robert Pattinson’s debut Marvel film, ‘The Batman‘, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films now in theatres. The Gotham saviour, on the other hand, is a well-known figure who is loved by people all over the world. It’s impossible to dispute that DC will try to milk this profitable franchise for all it’s worth. So there’s one more Cape Crusader joining the league, and wait, Ethan Hawke is playing him. Not only that but there are additional twists.

Highlights —

Ethan Hawke in an animated series

‘Batwheels’ – Cast, plot and more

Ethan Hawke in an animated series

It’s always amazing to see the types of people who name their automobiles after real people and talk about them as if they were actual persons. Warner Bros. is developing an animated series for children that will feature many of DC Comics’ most famous automobiles. They all talk, of course. While this project, titled ‘Batwheels’, has been rumoured for quite some time, new details are finally emerging, including Batman’s official voice. Ethan Hawke, whose illustrious cinematic career and dramatic skills will undoubtedly be recognised by the show’s entirely preschool audience, will play the caped crusader. Hawke will, interestingly enough, be toeing the line between DC and Marvel, since he’ll also be acting alongside Oscar Isaac in the latter’s upcoming series ‘Moon Knight’.

Video Credits: DC

As reported by Deadline via Comicbook.com, DC’s legendary hero will be voiced by Moon Knight actor Ethan Hawke, Hawke will be joined by AJ Hudson as Robin/Duke Thomas and Leah Lewis as Batgirl/Cassandra Cain, with Cobra-Jacob Kai’s Bertrand voicing the primary character of Bam, which was revealed during a virtual event. An official synopsis was given along with the cast list.

Related: Robert Pattinson’s Journey To End As Batman

“They are a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are … okay, they’re NOT Batman and Robin. They’re the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC Super Heroes.

Ethan Hawke in an animated series

Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), The Batwing and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship, and teamwork.”

Related: The Batman Ending Has Leaked, Shows Riddler’s True Intentions

‘Batwheels’ – Cast, plot and more

In addition to Hawke, ‘Batwheels’ will include members of the Bat-family such as Robin and Batgirl, as well as a handful of new characters. Robin will not be the Tim Drake, Dick Grayson, or Jason Todd versions, which will be a pleasant change of pace. This time, it’ll be Duke Thomas, a young Black youngster who began his crime-fighting career by assuming the Robin mantle (along with hundreds of other civilian teenagers) to protect Gotham when Batman left. A.J. Hudson will be his voice. Meanwhile, Leah Lewis will play the Cassandra Cain version of Batgirl.

Video Credits: IGN

Jacob Bertrand as Bam the Batmobile, Mick Wingert as Batman’s robot repairman (of course), and Kimberly Brooks as the Batcomputer are among the other famous voices. Brooks is probably best known for her role as Gunnery Chief Ashley Williams in the Mass Effect series. Naturally, each vehicle will have a voice, with Jordan Reed portraying Robin’s sports car Redbird, Madigan Kacmar portraying Batgirl’s motorcycle Bibi, Noah Bentley portraying Buff the monster truck, and Lilimar Hernandez portraying the legendary Batwing.

While no release date for ‘Batwheels’ has been set, it is guaranteed to be a unique concept for a children’s show. It’s not totally shocking to see a show like this, as the Batman universe and DC, in general, have always lent themselves well to family entertainment (Zack Snyder’s offerings excluded).