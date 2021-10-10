LATEST NEWS

Eternals Black Knight Kit Harrington Lying About His Future In The MCU?

‘Eternals' Black Knight Kit Harington lying about his future in the MCU?
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Why Benedict Cumberbatch Is The Truest MCU Ally Of Scarlett Johansson
No Newer Articles