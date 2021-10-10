Eternals Black Knight Kit Harrington Lying About His Future In The MCU?

Does Jon Snow know nothing about his character? Kit Harrington was recently caught in a lie when interviewed about his character on ‘Eternals’.

MCU is notoriously tight-lipped about the future of their universe. The multi-billion property is known for pulling blockbusters year after year and keeping its stories under lock. Unfortunately, for many actors, it means that they have to lie outright to keep their jobs. Take, for example, ‘Eternals’ Kit Harrington MCU future, which he was caught lying about.

Kit is all set to play the character of Dane Whitman in the movie, and the character has a rich history with the Avengers.

DANE WHITMAN

The legacy of the Black Knight dates back to medieval times, with the first iteration being from Arthurian times. It is Dane’s family legacy, though, and it was lost with time. Only when his uncle revived the story by creating Black Knight II did he come to know of his legacy and his ancestry.

Black Knight II was created by Dane’s uncle, Nathan Garrett, who used the persona to commit crimes. Once he was defeated and mortally wounded by Iron Man, he passed the moniker to his nephew. Dane becomes Black Knight and uses magical powers and other abilities to help fight evil. In the comics, he teams with the Avengers to take down Kang the Conqueror and fight different multidimensional beings.

‘Eternals’ Black Knight Kit Harington lying about his future in the MCU?

What makes the character interesting is the connections to Batman. Black Knight is a mythic figure in the Marvel universe. While Dane is an excellent swordsman and an expert horserider, he is an average human through most of his comic book stories. He gains some mild advantages when he gains his sword and can perform some magic, but most of Dane’s power comes from his genius and ability to figure out solutions to scientific problems.

While it is not clear which course the MCU will take with this particular iteration of Black Knight, Kit Harrington has been cast as Dane Whitman in the ‘Eternals’.\

BLACK KNIGHT AND KIT

When Kit acted as Jon Snow in the epic series ‘Game of Thrones’, one of the dialogues associated with him was “You know nothing, Jon Snow”.

The image would have flashed back to hundreds of viewers as Kit said, “I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not. I had read up on who he could be or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And, hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in ‘Game of Thrones’, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!”

Of course, ‘Eternals’’ Kit Harrington is lying. There’s no reason to presume that MCU would not have told him about his future role while signing the contract. Also, if Dane was a bit character, hiring an actor of his stature makes little sense. He is, after all, coming off of one of the most successful shows ever made for television.

So, MCU is paying his hefty fees because they want him to be a hero. And given the information of his character, he must be playing Black Knight. So, does anyone know why ‘Eternals’’ Kit Harrington is lying?

MCU TIGHT-LIPPED POLICY

Marvel is notoriously tight-lipped about the future movie scripts. This has increased in magnitude after Tom Holland entered the scene and revealed several critical spoilers in a row. Now, the young actor needs to share the interview room with Benedict Cumberbatch to avoid spoilers.

‘Eternals’’ Kit Harrington MCU future will also be shaped this way with him being tight-lipped about future releases until they happen.

So, given the context in which the movie takes place right now, he might be bound by contract not to reveal any details about the film in advance. Sadly, that means Kit must lie and be caught several times before the movie hits the screens.

Jon Snow is pretending to know nothing about his future in the MCU. Kit Harrington’s dismissal of any rumours suggests that Marvel is working hard to close any spoiler leaks for the next phase of their movie universe. So, even if Kit knows something, he must lie to protect his job.