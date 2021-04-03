Clear Your Schedules! The Epic Batman And Gotham Crossover Is On The Way

Will Robert Pattinson show up on HBO Max’s ‘The Batman’ spin-off series? Let’s find out!

‘The Batman’ movie, starring Robert Pattinson, is in the works. It is currently in production amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, the film’s release date has been shifted from 2021 to 2022. However, Matt Reeves has other plans. Before ‘The Batman’ releases, the director is planning a Batman series that will follow the Gotham police department.

Director Matt Reeves ‘The Batman‘ that stars Robert Pattinson, is gearing up for a crossover with the HBO Max prequel series around the Gotham City Police Department. It will be the first time that a DC movie is launching its spin-offs in the form of a television series. The series will be produced by Matt Reeves and Joe Barton as the showrunner. Barton has earlier successfully created and written for the British detective crime drama ‘Giri/Haji’. He is also behind the upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Invasion’ for Amazon Studios and the 2017 drama ‘My Days of Mercy’. Initially, Terence Winter was announced as the showrunner and executive producer. He recently departed from the project due to creative differences. However, there has been no confirmation about if Robert Pattinson will appear as Bruce Wayne in the series or not.

‘The Batman’ will feature a young Bruce Wayne who will be dejected by the series of crimes occurring in Gotham at the hands of The Riddler. He will be led down a path that will reveal the dark secret behind his parents’ death. Bruce Wayne will be forced to confront the evil force behind the corruption occurring in the city.

Reeves reveals how the Batman series will follow Gotham

In a statement, Matt Reeves revealed that the idea of the story was a story in which Gotham has that sort of depth of corruption. He later came up with an idea in which they could actually do a series that would go deeper into an aspect of it, which in this case was a result of the corrupt police department and the inner workings of the city. The idea was that they will go back to year one which is the beginning of the emergence and is the first appearance of this masked vigilante that starts to unsettle the city. At that time, the audience will start to see the story through the point of view of the corrupt cops and one in particular. The story will actually be a battle for his soul.

He further explained how it will make the audience realize that there is this myth-building in the background. “You are actually in a new place where you have never seen these characters before. Some of which we will touch on what you may have seen from the comics. But others totally go down an avenue and go into detail that you could not do in a movie and to go into these sorts of rich places”. Reeves also mentioned that the audience will meet entirely new characters in the DC comics-inspired drama.

‘The Batman’ and ‘Gotham’ crossover is on the way!

Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon is expected to appear in the Gotham spin-off as the series would revolve around the Gotham City Police Department.

Casey Bloys talks about the Gotham and Batman crossover

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys shared how Warner Bros. is planning to execute the Gotham and Batman crossover.

In an interview with “The Wrap”, Bloys was asked who from ‘The Batman’ film could show up in Gotham. “Matt Reeves is obviously a producer on ‘Gotham City PD’. We do not want to reserve characters just for films or for TV. There should be kind of some fluidity between them. So that is the idea. I mean, we are in the very early stages of that”. Bloys did not want to suggest which character will be in it. But confirmed that there will be a Gotham and Batman crossover.

Apart from Robert Pattinson, ‘The Batman’ will feature Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton or The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle or Catwoman, Colin Farrel as Oswald Cobblepot or The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson.