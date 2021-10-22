Envious Millie Bobby Brown Aspires To Be As Stylish As GenZ Rival Zendaya

Millie Bobby Brown is a style icon in her own right (think space buns and retro layers), but she recently confessed that she gets her fashion inspiration from some very beautiful celebrities. Keep reading to find out who they are.

Millie Bobby Brown is a fashion icon on the rise. If she isn’t making waves for her two-time Emmy-nominated role as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’, she is for her stunning red carpet looks and edgy street style (via Emmys). One look at Elle’s collection of Brown’s best fashion moments will convince you that she is one of Hollywood’s most fashionable stars. Millie Bobby Brown’s personal style, with its glamorous dresses and effortlessly paired accessories, is an extension of who she is.

Millie Bobby Brown draws her fashion inspo from these stars

My style is evolving – Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown draws her fashion inspo from these stars

Millie Bobby Brown’s style is influenced by both vintage and contemporary fashion figures. The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress told Cosmopolitan UK in June 2021 that she gets her design inspiration from Audrey Hepburn and Zendaya from the film ‘Euphoria’. “I don’t know that I have a favourite. That being said, I also think Zendaya makes really interesting fashion choices and always looks amazing!”

She also added, “I will always reference Audrey Hepburn as someone who just exudes elegance and style”. ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ actress’ fashion has certainly had a fair share of influence on Brown’s fashion choices, from slicked-back buns to ’60s silhouettes and high necklines’.

Indeed, she may have been on Brown’s mind when she chose her favourite red carpet look, the Calvin Klein By Appointment gown she wore to her first Emmys in 2017. “It was so special and everything I hoped for and envisioned for that experience”, she said.

Millie Bobby Brown draws her fashion inspo from stars

The gown was a strapless white gown with a full tulle ball skirt. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and paired the dress with silver kitten heels to keep her look natural and fresh.

My style is evolving – Millie Bobby Brown

While famous stars have undoubtedly influenced her evolving aesthetic, Brown discovered that Eleven, the character she plays on ‘Stranger Things’, has also had an impact on her real-life wardrobe. “Working on Stranger Things certainly opened my mind to the style and staples of the ’80s, which has been a fun journey”, she shared with Cosmopolitan. “The colours, the patterns, the volume. But I wouldn’t say that I’ve woven that into my personal style much.”

Brown discussed her style evolution and told that she never wears the same outfit twice. “Style is constantly evolving, and my personal style is no exception”, she explained. “That’s the beauty of fashion. Since I was a young girl, my style has ranged from boho chic to glamorous sparkles to comfy sweats and back again.” It’s all about where she gets her ideas from.

So, who is your style icon? Let us know in the comments down below.