Are Emma Watson And Tom Felton Still Together After Having A Fling During Harry Potter?

Were Emma and Tom crushing on one another at the time of ‘Harry Potter’?

Even though Emma and Tom couldn’t stand each other in reel life, it looks like there was something cooking between them during the filming of ‘Harry Potter’. Well, just because two people despised each other on set, doesn’t mean they can’t fall in love in real life. And honestly, the thought of Emma and Tom dating actually brings a smile to our faces. But how true is this rumour? Let’s find out.

Highlights —

Were Emma and Tom dating one another?

Emma Watson’s current relationship

Were Emma and Tom Felton dating one another?

Emma Watson had a crush on Tom Felton?

In a conversation with “E Online”, Emma admitted that she did have a crush on Tom at some point in time. “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush”, said Watson. When asked if Tom knew about her feelings for him, Emma said, “He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool”. She further added that she can only have crushes on people she knows, and can only seem to fantasize about someone she has known for quite some time.

Video Credits: Anime Nmovies

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Becomes The New Hermione Of Harry Potter: Here’s How

How did Tom feel about Emma?

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, Rupert admitted that there was some sort of chemistry between Tom and Emma and that he did sense a spark between the two on the set. Even Tom in his conversation with “Metro UK” said that he was flattered when he learned about Emma’s crush on him. Furthermore, towards the end of the filming, the friendship between the two grew stronger, and they both started to see each other more outside the sets. Tom also told “US Weekly” that the two meet frequently. He said, “We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it. Everyone loves the reunion. We’re reuniting all the time. We just don’t always post it on Instagram”.

Video Credits: MiKa Kenji

So were Tom and Emma ever dating?

The answer to this simple question is NO. Tom and Emma were and are very good friends and nothing more than that. “Gossip Cop” asked a source close to Emma who confirmed that both are just close friends.

Is Emma in a relationship?

Video Credits: Nothing But True

Oh yes! Our Emma aka Hermoine has found the love of her life. Emma is in a serious relationship with a 30-year old businessman, Leo Robinton. The two have been seeing each other since 2019, and have been found together on several occasions. In fact, it was also said that Emma took a break from Hollywood so that she could spend some quality time with her boyfriend, Leo.

Do you think Tom and Emma would have made a lovely couple?