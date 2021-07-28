Beauty And The Beast: Emma Watson Scared Of Dan Stevens For This Stupid Reason

Emma Watson, famous as the fearless Hermione from ‘Harry Potter’, was actually scared filming the dance sequences with Dan Stevens on ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Hollywood A-listed actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson once made a very surprising confession regarding her co-star Dan Stevens (famous for playing Mathew Crawley on ‘Downton Abbey‘), which was that she feared every moment dancing with him.

She stated while giving a promotional interview for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ that dancing with her co-star Dan Stevens gave her jitters. She thought Stevens would break her foot during the pre-filming rehearsals for the waltz sequence of the film.

Video Credits: ET Canada

The film demanded both the actors to practice extensively to the iconic waltz on the song for Disney’s live-action fairy-tale classic adaptation.

Well, if you getting the thoughts like Dan being a bad dancer, Emma immediately gave the reason for her fear saying, “Dan was essentially wearing steel-capped stilts. I was slightly terrified my foot was going to get broken or we were going to end up in a heap on the floor. So it had an extra edge to it”.

Even though Watson feared hurting her foot, she confessed that the waltz sequence proved an ice breaker for the actors. The dance form is a brilliant way to develop chemistry between couples. Her relationship with her co-star Dan Stevens actually improved while practising the dance sequence for ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Emma added that dancing together leads to two people trusting each other, and bonding organically. She would recommend couples to dance together, stamp on each other toes, and go completely off-beat with it. There’s no better way to learn mutual trust than a Waltz dance.

Waltz is a dance form that requires a lot of hard work that can actually make the couple dizzy and breathless. In those tender moments, one learns to put trust in the partner. Emma Watson called Waltz a perfect metaphor.

Video Credits: Dan Stevens Fanpage

Currently, Emma Watson is in news for gossips about her being secretly engaged and retiring from acting. Though she has given her statement that she is neither engaged nor is planning to retire from acting, the rumours aren’t dying down.

