Emma Watson Getting Flirty With Leonardo DiCaprio

Emma Watson And Leonardo DiCaprio were seen together at a pre-Oscar event together. Following that, the speculations about a possible romance between the two began floating around the tabloids.

Emma Watson is one of the most talented young stars working in Hollywood. She shot to fame at a young age when she became an internationally popular face with her turn as the young witch in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise. And then, she grew up to become a beautiful Hollywood diva, who also showcased a range in her acting. She is well connected to her fans through her films and social media. But there is one aspect of her life, that she doesn’t like sharing with the world, her romantic involvements. But, in today’s times, only a few stars can safeguard themselves from the media’s prying eyes, and she isn’t among them. In a 2018 event, she was seen hugging and flirting with none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, as per a few reports. To what degree are these reports true?

Emma Watson and Leonardo DiCaprio dating each other?

Emma Watson’s relationship history with Robert Pattison and Tom Felton

OK! magazine reported that during the 2018 pre-Oscars party, Leo and Emma were seen hugging and talking to each other. This led the famous tabloid to report that something might be going on between the two. The magazine further directed Leo’s history of dating women much younger than him to validate their report. The magazine further reported that Leo usually only dated models and that dating an ‘actress’ might have been more fulfilling for him, being an actor himself. However, the magazine had no reliable source to back up the reports.

ARE EMMA WATSON AND LEONARDO DICAPRIO TOGETHER?

The magazine further had more reasons to speculate about this new ‘couple’ in the tinsel town. Both Leo and Emma are associated with many humanitarian causes. Leonardo is actively working with many NGOs aiming at saving the environment. Leo gave a glimpse of his concern when he got on the stage to get his Oscar for ‘The Revenant’ to give his speech about environment conservation.

Emma Watson flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Emma is also known to be a staunch environmentalist. She has been working with many organizations to improve the ‘global warming situation’ around the world. Both of them are tied with many United Nations’ causes to work towards saving the environment and preserving wildlife across the globe. So, is it that while they have to work together in a film yet, they have shared the stage at many public events together, which must have sparked an initial attraction between the two?

The reports needed further deeper investigation and Gossip Cop did exactly that. The reporters at Gossip Cop got in touch with sources very close to Emma Watson and discovered that it was just a friendly chat that happened at the pre-Oscars party. The sources further added that while Leo and Emma were certainly forming a friendly bond with each other, it was not of a romantic nature at all. In addition, there have been many reports that state that both Leo and Emma were dating other people during that alleged ‘flirty’ session.

EMMA WATSON WAS IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH ROBERT PATTISON?

This isn’t new for Emma. She has always been silent about her heart matters and this has naturally led many tabloids to churn out regular gossips about her dating life. Previously, it was reported in a bad taste that while shooting for ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, Robert Pattison asked her for a ‘one night stand’ and she refused him. Many reports also surfaced later that both of them hooked up for three weeks.

The wild series of speculations about Emma’s dating life doesn’t end here. Previously, it was reported that she was dating another Harry Potter actor Tom Felton. It also turned out to be just another false rumour. Although another Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint also admitted that there was a spark between the two. But neither Emma nor Tom actually admitted to dating each other.

So it seems like this latest Leo-Emma rumour also turned out to be a false alarm. But it seems these random rumours about Emma’s love life will only end when she announces her engagement directly or gets married. Until then, let’s sit silently and wait until she finally announces the next film that she will be acting in.

