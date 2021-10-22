Emma Stone Could Never Had Pulled Off Cruella Without Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

There are endless parallels between Emma Stone’s Cruella and the journey of DC Extended Universe’s Harley Quinn. Without Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Emma Stone could have never pulled off Cruella.

Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn is one of the most prized mainstream on-screen performances of this century. By bringing Harley Quinn to life, she laid the foundation of many more subversive female portrayals including Emma Stone as Cruella. As much as Disney’s origin movie ‘Cruella’ deserves good reviews, it also requires a dissection of pop culture which made the film possible.

Emma Stone as Cruella and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn kick patriarchy right in its gut. While Cruella succeeds her oppressive biological mother, which proves that women can indeed fuel patriarchy, Harley Quinn claims her self-worth by realizing that she does not need Joker in ‘Birds of Prey’.

Both heroines fight for their freedom. For Cruella, it is creative and financial autonomy. On the other hand, Harley Quinn is rooting for emotional liberation from the toxic Joker.

Harley Quinn’s takeover of the mainstream has opened myriad possibilities for female stories, especially with Margot Robbie’s no male-gaze delicacy ‘Birds of Prey’ and DC animated series ‘Harley Quinn’ voiced brilliantly by Kaley Cuoco.

Heroines can now lead their stories, have male characters as sidekicks, and ardently fight for their emancipation. This pop culture attack against oppression is not novel in ‘Cruella’ (‘Birds of Prey’ did it first), but it is refreshing and riveting to witness it.

The most brilliant aspect of both ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘Cruella’ is that neither is romanticising patriarchal values. ‘Birds of Prey’ admits that bad relationships must be broken and self-love is imperative for women. ‘Cruella’ proves that women can treat each other as terrible as men treat them; both scenarios are reprehensible.

In fact, it was Margot Robbie’s idea to get Harley Quinn a standalone film with a bunch of other superheroines, wherein she realizes just how detrimental Joker was to her and is compelled to land on her own feet without the sociopath.

In a way, Emma Stone’s Cruella was able to pull off a feminist feat in the shadow of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. But both ladies have won the hearts of the masses with their unabashed strength and confidence against oppression.

FEARLESS ANTI-HEROINES

Emma Stone as Cruella implements a lot of questionable things in the film including theft and sabotage, but who doesn’t like that in an entertaining film? Despite her disregard for her close friends, who have stuck with her since her orphaned childhood, we root for her to succeed.

Although she is villainous, her motivations are in the right place: she wants to avenge her mother who brought her up and claims what is rightfully hers. This dichotomy is also seen in Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn who is ruthless but not divested of her principles.

For instance, in 2021 ‘The Suicide Squad’, she recognizes that her one-day-old lover is a sociopath, not much unlike her ex, Joker. She decides to do the right and healthy thing and severs ties with him – by killing him. But we don’t mind, do we? He was a bad guy anyway.

This anti-hero characteristic among female characters was brought into the mainstream by DCEU’s Harley Quinn Margot Robbie. Over time, such personalities are becoming mainstream on the screen. This is not simply limited to Emma Stone as Cruella but also Disney+ ‘Loki’. How can we forget Sylvie?

Sylvie is the textbook definition of an anti-hero, who commits questionable deeds but her intentions are (kind of) in the right place: she wants freedom and reclaims power from the authoritarian Time Variance Authority after it ruined her childhood.

In this case, even Wanda in ‘WandaVision’ fits the trend. She kidnapped an entire town to bottle her grief by creating a false life. Although her actions are that of a villain, we can empathize with her motivations. And that is the textbook definition of an anti-hero.

Critics have written much about ‘Cruella’ in their review of the film. But they left that out in this Disney film, it is safe to say that the era of anti-heroes is upon us.

Do you agree that the recent portrayal of characters like Cruella and Harley Quinn signify a shift in how we perceive stories on women? Share your views with us in the comments!