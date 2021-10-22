LATEST NEWS

Emma Stone Could Never Had Pulled Off Cruella Without Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

Emma Stone could have never pulled off Cruella without Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn
DKODING Studio
Akshita Kirar

Education: B.A. from SGBT Khalsa College (University of Delhi) | Akshita started her career writing stories in the the entertainment and lifestyle domain at DKODING Media Inc. Her areas of interest include fiction novels and music. Akshita aims to write a bestselling novel one day.

Previous Article
Did You Know The Green Knight Is Based On A Single Poem?
No Newer Articles