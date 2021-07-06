Foolish Emily Blunt Gave Away Black Widow To Scarlett Johansson

While we all are waiting for Scarlett Johansson’s one last appearance as Black Widow, you’ll be surprised to know that Emily Blunt was the original Natasha Romanoff.

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ has been struggling to see the light of the day for the last 2 years now. Fans are extremely excited to finally see Scarlett Johansson as Black Window in her first and only standalone movie in MCU. Amid all the hype around the movie, Emily Blunt has revealed that she was to be the original Black Widow before Scarlett Johansson came into the picture. Then what led to her not dressing up in black and running around with some of the most powerful beings in the MCU? Let’s find out what ‘A Quite Place’ star has to say.

Emily Blunt was to be the Black Widow before Scarlett Johansson

Why Emily turned down Marvel’s proposal?

EMILY BLUNT WAS TO BE THE BLACK WIDOW BEFORE SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Undoubtedly, Scarlett Johansson is the most perfect Black Widow we could have ever asked for. Her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff has been the soul of the Avengers. However, there’s nothing wrong in wondering how Emily Blunt’s version of Black Widow could have been.

In one of the recent interviews, Emily has revealed that she was the first choice to play Black Widow in MCU before the role went to Johansson.

Emily Blunt gave away ‘Black Widow’ to Scarlett Johansson

ScreenRant reported Emily during a chat with Howard Stern, in which Emily revealed:

“I was contracted to do Gulliver’s Travels. I didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Travels. It was a bit of a heartbreak for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me, the films that I do …”

“It’s not that it’s beneath me. I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. — it would’ve been amazing.”

It’s not something rare or new, we have seen it happen multiple times with other studios and even with MCU. However, the question is why Emily turned down the chance to suit up as Black Widow?

WHY EMILY TURNED DOWN MARVEL’S PROPOSAL?

Looking at the seven-movie journey of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow from starting as a SHIELD Agent, becoming an Avenger, to then sacrificing her life, it’s an interesting discussion on how big an opportunity Emily Blunt has missed.

Though when MCU started its journey with ‘Iron Man’ in 2008, it was a risk and the odds weren’t in favour, but 12 years later, MCU is the best thing to happen to modern cinema. However, Emily’s reasons to not take upon the titular role of Black Widow was less about the future of the project and more about a repulsion for the superhero genre.

After revealing that she was approached for the Black Widow’s role, Emily also added:

“— it would’ve been amazing … but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up to my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

Emily Blunt has a collection of great movies in her success basket and it’s decorated with a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and many more. Black Widow has been a celebrated character in MCU and Scarlett Johansson’s fandom is impatiently waiting for the character’s standalone movie slated to release this July 2020. So it’s out of question whether Emily lost a chance or Black Widow got a better shot with Johansson, it worked out best for both. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.