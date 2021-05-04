Emilia Clarke’s Character & Role Details In Aquaman 2 – Replacing Amber Heard

Emilia Clarke might be replacing Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’ – If that happens, she could be the best cast for the role.

Emilia Clarke has yet to nab a role that is as prominent as Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi in the hit HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’. However, with news that Amber Heard is receiving backlash, there have been speculations around who could be the best replacement for the role of Mera if Heard vacates it. And Clarke’s name continues to be one of the fan-favourites. It is no secret that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has caused several rumours to surface on their professional front. Rumours are rife that Warner Media has asked Amber to step down from her role as Mera, and they are considering GOT actress Emilia Clarke to rope her way into ‘Aquaman 2’.

Amber and Depp have been battling in court for years. After Depp lost his Libel case against the publication The Sun, he was asked by Warner Bros. to quit his role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’.

This agitated his fans and they picked on an online petition to make Amber lose her gig in the DC Extended Universe. Though nothing certain has yet come from this cry, there are rumours which suggest Emilia Clarke might replace Amber for the role of Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’.

Seeing her popularity among the fans, it won’t be wrong to root for the correctness of the rumours.

While it is never easy with the fans when an actor is replaced in a franchise, it may go down better with viewers when they see Jason and Emilia reunite as an on-screen pair.

The biggest reason why Emilia Clarke is a good replacement for Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’ is that she is a fan-favourite since her past role with Jason Momoa on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Clarke has even been depicted in fan arts as Mera a few times now. But this might likely be in response to Heard’s legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Reportedly, Emilia Clarke might have signed on to replace Amber as Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’. This comes from a recent Forbes article which is usually a reliable source. However, the article in question is about Clarke selling her house.

The supposed news about Clarke replacing Amber is literally buried in this article which was written back in December 2020. Why is this just coming out now?

It seems as though some sites have taken the article and just run with it now as if it’s confirmed just because it’s in Forbes! However, we have dug deeper into details that might be of help. Keep scrolling!

Sausage Roll reports that Amber didn’t pass her physical examination. She’s put on some pounds and is in terrible shape. There’s a clause in her contract which said she’s required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she has violated that.

She has allegedly blamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp and COVID-19 for her deteriorating health, saying that she had been under tremendous stress and has been suffering from depression, but she insists that she will get back in shape.

While most people believed that Amber has been reportedly fired as Mera from the upcoming ‘Aquaman 2’ due to her ongoing legal battle with Johnny Depp, the truth is it may be due to the breach of the health clause in her contract.

Emilia Clarke has reportedly – consider them rumours – signed for ‘Aquaman 2’ but she’s completely aware that Amber is still not completely out.

Yes, you read that right! Warner Media still has Amber on the side-line, but they are also concerned that her case against Depp might affect the filming schedule. This means Clarke’s future in ‘Aquaman 2’ is not guaranteed. Perhaps, she is an extra, just in case, you know! But thank God, at least we have cool fan arts to help us imagine how she’d look like as the Queen of Atlantis.

Do you want to see Emilia Clarke as Mera in the upcoming ‘Aquaman 2’? Do you think Emilia Clarke’s ‘Aquaman 2’ petition will be successful? Tell us in the comments below.