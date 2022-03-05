Emilia Clarke To Enter MCU To Reignite Chemistry With GOT Co-Star Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke confirmed that we would soon see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It looks like Emilia Clarke is ready to enter Marvel Cinematic Universe with the ‘Secret Invasion’ series. And no, we are not cooking this up, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor herself revealed that she would be a part of this new MCU series. And just like you all, we couldn’t be any more excited.

During an interview on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Emilia Clarke revealed her role in the upcoming ‘Secret Invasion’ series for Disney+, an adaptation of the 2008 crossover series published by Marvel Comics.

Video Credits: QuirkyByte

Clarke confirmed her casting in the forthcoming miniseries. However, she couldn’t disclose anything about the show’s plot or who she’ll be playing because of Marvel’s extreme secrecy, or even anything other than the show’s title.

“The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team”, Clarke told Fallon. “And I am convinced … there is a man outside my house, there’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, it’s undercover. They schooled me, and I don’t know what to do”.

What is the original storyline of Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ theory?

The original ‘Secret Invasion’ narrative involves a troop of Skrulls — the green-skinned, shapeshifting aliens that first appeared in Captain Marvel — infiltrating and eventually invading Earth by secretly morphing into and replacing any well-known Marvel superheroes.

Clarke will appear with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo, who will appear in several unspecified roles.

This is all we know about Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ so far. However, for more latest updates, keep visiting DKODING

Emilia Clarke reunites with her GOT co-star

It was only in September last year when Emilia Clarke revealed her exciting reunion with Jason Momoa. The former co-stars reunited for co-creator David Benioff’s birthday celebration! Emilia spoke with People magazine about what happened at the mini reunion. Emilia said, “Oh God, it was beautiful, when Jay‘s in town, you know it’s going down”.

Video Credits: extratv

“He walks into the room and you’re just like, ‘My man!’ It’s almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he’s like, ‘Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah, I can’”, she hilariously recalled. Emilia even said that Jason was the drunkest person at the party and apparently got “as drunk as humanly possible”. She recalled, saying: “I mean, I’ve never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life. There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, ‘Yeah I’m gonna down you, get hair on your chest’. It was funny”.

When Emilia posted a picture of herself and Jason, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. To top it all, Emilia’s quirky caption grabbed all the attention, “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi [sic]”, Clarke captioned the picture. In the caption, she also put out some very questionable yet hilarious hashtags while flaunting their friendship, “#drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft.”

How excited are you to see Emilia Clarke in MCU? Tell us in the comments below.